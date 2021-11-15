Great and good fuelled Quinn victimhood, which Lunney attackers tapped into

For a fellow who has such experience of gambling, Seán Quinn appears to not know how a bet works. You put down your money, you win and the bookie pays up. You lose and the bookie keeps your stake. You throw down a tenner on ‘Lucky Tenner’ in the 12.45, The Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle, at Limerick tomorrow and take your chances. And the house always wins.

From opening a quarry on the family farm in 1973 by borrowing £100, in just over three decades Seán Quinn became Ireland’s richest man, with Forbes estimating he was worth $4.5bn. At his height, Quinn’s companies employed over 5,000 people. He lost it all on a gamble too far. Gambling on the share price of Anglo Irish Bank, Quinn ended up with debts of up to €3bn. Quinn lost control of his business empire that spanned glass, cement, insurance and hospitality. In the fallout, he was declared bankrupt and sentenced to jail for contempt of court.

Yet Seán Quinn still refers to the former Quinn Group as his company and talks about getting it back. He placed the bet. He lost. He doesn’t get the money back.

Showing a distinct lack of self-awareness, he chose the occasion of three men being found guilty for the violent abduction and savage torture of Kevin Lunney to express anger towards the directors of his old business for the “harm” he has suffered. The vicious attack on Lunney is part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against those running the company, now known as Mannok. Quinn did condemn the attack, saying “the abduction of Kevin was a barbaric act”.

But he took the opportunity to again have a go at the management.

“I feel I have kept quiet for far too long…and I haven’t let it be known the harm they have done to me and the community and the destruction they have caused by giving the companies to foreign companies. All the tax and profits leaving the country,” he told The Irish News.

Now dozens of articles featuring Mr Quinn and his adult children have been ‘delisted’ by Google, including pieces about their extensive legal travails, lifestyles and a lavish family wedding involving a €100,000 cake. Niall McPartland, the husband of Seán Quinn’s daughter Ciara, says he made the ‘right to be forgotten’ requests on his own behalf but he now regretted them because of the renewed publicity they have brought.

The articles include allegations made in court by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) that the children used the Quinn Group as “their personal bank” and took €1.95bn out of the company. And let’s remember, consumers are paying a 2pc levy on all non-life insurance policies since 2012 as a result of the impact the collapse of Quinn Insurance on the State’s Insurance Compensation Fund.

It’s a dreadful shame that a man who built his success from nothing should lose so much.

But Quinn was the author of his own downfall. Nobody else.

Just because you’re rich doesn’t mean you’re above the law.

But that didn’t stop the great and the good rallying to the cause.

What should also not be forgotten is how members of the Quinn family were in breach of High Court injunctions in the legal wrangles with the State-­appointed IBRC, which was sifting through the detritus of Anglo. At the height of the legal battles almost a decade ago, a frenzy was whipped up along the border portraying Seán Quinn as some sort of victim. A rally in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, in the summer of 2012 was attended by 4,000 people. Among the great and the good attending were Fr Brian D’Arcy, and several well-known GAA personalities, including three All-Ireland-winning football managers – Tyrone’s Mickey Harte, former Armagh boss Joe Kernan and former Meath boss Seán Boylan – along with All-Ireland-winning Meath footballer and Sunday Game analyst Colm O’Rourke.

At the time, the bankrupt businessman was in breach of a High Court order, and his son, Seán Jnr, was serving a sentence in Mountjoy Prison for contempt of court for putting millions of euro worth of international property beyond the reach of the former Anglo Irish Bank.

Quinn’s nephew, Peter Darragh Quinn, was a fugitive in Northern Ireland avoiding a warrant for his arrest for contempt of court. Quinn himself would go to jail later on that same year.

Yet Fine Gael’s star MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly praised those who supported the Quinns: “If somebody who was very loyal to us… was having ­difficulties we’d probably say listen, while things are difficult for you at the moment, we’ll give you moral support.”

Kelly was publicly reprimanded by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny and the MEP had to backtrack to insist that he was not supporting the Quinns or what they had done. Fine Gael sent out a strongly worded note to all ministers, TDs, senators and MEPs, warning them off commenting about the ongoing court case. The GAA has also distanced itself from the Quinn rally, where a number of association club banners appeared, as Quinn’s brother, Peter Quinn, is a former GAA president.

“The GAA is a non-party political organisation,” a statement from Croke Park said.

The great and good were misguided and helped foster this culture of victimhood. Others tapped into this sentiment and felt justified in pursuing unlawful means as a way of offering their own support.

Quinn himself says anyone in the area could have carried out the attacks, claiming a vast number of people were discontented with the Mannok directors. “Look, look, if there is 1,000 people angry, it only takes one or two of them,” he said.

Seán Quinn’s family might want us to forget the past, but they can’t be allowed to rewrite history.