Great and good fuelled Quinn victimhood, which Lunney attackers tapped into

Fionnán Sheahan

At his peak, Seán Quinn&rsquo;s companies provided work for 5,000 people. He lost it all on a gamble too far. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

For a fellow who has such experience of gambling, Seán Quinn appears to not know how a bet works. You put down your money, you win and the bookie pays up. You lose and the bookie keeps your stake. You throw down a tenner on ‘Lucky Tenner’ in the 12.45, The Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle, at Limerick tomorrow and take your chances. And the house always wins.

From opening a quarry on the family farm in 1973 by borrowing £100, in just over three decades Seán Quinn became Ireland’s richest man, with Forbes estimating he was worth $4.5bn. At his height, Quinn’s companies employed over 5,000 people. He lost it all on a gamble too far. Gambling on the share price of Anglo Irish Bank, Quinn ended up with debts of up to €3bn. Quinn lost control of his business empire that spanned glass, cement, insurance and hospitality. In the fallout, he was declared bankrupt and sentenced to jail for contempt of court.

