Grassroots will revolt if Martin can't spell out exactly what FF gets from coalition deal

Many have claimed the Green Party risks extinction it if enters a grand coalition, but Fianna Fáil faces a much bigger existential threat.

The Red C opinion poll results at the weekend were devastating for Fianna Fáil. Having secured 22pc of the vote in February's General Election, support has crumbled to only 14pc.

The former behemoth of Irish politics now trails Sinn Féin and Fine Gael by 13 and 21 points respectively. There isn't a single demographic or area of the country where Fianna Fáil comes out on top.

Even in Munster, traditionally a stronghold, the party is on 19pc with Sinn Féin on 26pc and Fine Gael 27pc.

In Dublin, the party is hanging on by a thread at 8pc, compared to 25pc for Sinn Féin and 40pc for Fine Gael. In fact, the Green Party, on 9pc, now enjoys more support in Dublin than Fianna Fáil.

Some within the party may try to rationalise these results as being an indirect by-product of the pandemic. During a crisis, support for governments typically surge - a phenomenon known as 'rallying around the flag'.

This is certainly the case with Fine Gael, which has jumped 14 points from 21pc to 35pc since the election. However, there is no comfort for Fianna Fáil in this. It is the only party to have seen a dramatic collapse in its vote in recent months. Sinn Féin is holding steady at 27pc.

Fianna Fáil's problem is clear. It is a party with neither direction nor identity.

Fine Gael has been in government for nine years, so its policy platform is unambiguous. There is no mystery about what the Green Party would bring to government - a commitment to dramatically reduce our carbon emissions.

But, where is the stand-out Fianna Fáil policy it can stamp its brand on? What is the red line it will insist on before entering government? What will it demand in relation to business, education or housing? Does it know itself?

Fianna Fáil, under Micheál Martin's leadership, now has only one proposal most people can readily identify. It will not do business with Sinn Féin.

As regards policy, or what the party stands for at its core, there is confusion.

This is a dilemma, not just in terms of opinion polls. It provides a huge stumbling block to the party's grassroots members voting in favour of coalition. Why would they vote for a pig in a poke - particularly when the transaction could prove fatal?

There is already a revolt in Donegal, where the party's councillors have written to Mr Martin this week to warn it would be "destroyed" if it were to enter coalition. The councillors raged about the party losing credibility and undermining its "republican historical and established principles" - whatever they are - but the subtext of the letter could be distilled to a few words: "What's in it for us?"

What can Fianna Fáil representatives point to and claim credit for as the hard-won price of doing a deal with their arch nemesis, Fine Gael?

Mr Martin, for three months since the election, has been entirely mute on this. For the first few weeks, he was content to take swipes at Sinn Féin for its inability to perform a mathematical impossibility and form a left-wing government.

Then, the first tentative game of footsie with Fine Gael began with Mr Martin forced into the invidious position of chasing Mr Varadkar, who was at first playing hard to get and then consumed with the fight against coronavirus.

He has now cajoled Fine Gael into agreeing to do a deal and has latterly been earnestly in pursuit of the Green Party.

Mr Martin may be eager to assume the mantle of Taoiseach, but his councillors and grassroots members will need some convincing.

Clearly, an ard fheis is not going to be feasible, but with the Labour Party having recently used postal ballots to elect Alan Kelly as leader, there is no reason Fianna Fáil's 18,000 members should be denied their say on any coalition deal.

If they are, the revolt will fast become mutinous, undermining the stability of any government Fianna Fáil enters.

The country has now been waiting more than 12 weeks for politicians to do their job - form a government and get to work. Mr Martin has been meeting Mr Varadkar for "exploratory talks" since late February with little to show since then. All that has happened is that the Greens have agreed to join the exploration.

It could be the middle of June before a government is formed, but there is no guarantee these belated efforts will be successful unless Mr Martin can win over his own dressing room.

Meanwhile, there will be small businesses who may be denied vital financial supports unless a government is in place to pass new legislation.

If Mr Martin wants Fianna Fáil to enter government, and believes the party can make a difference, he needs to name his price and ensure he does not undersell.

There is no easy escape route for Mr Martin. It is not possible, given the pandemic, to hold another election in the immediate future. It is not tenable for a caretaker government with no mandate to continue making huge spending commitments.

If these talks collapse, the only options remaining are a national unity government, which would be unwieldy and indecisive; some kind of confidence and supply arrangement, which would crumble at the first sign of any controversy; or a deal with Sinn Féin, which would surely necessitate Mr Martin's resignation as leader.

The Green Party has been extremely vocal about its pre-requisites for entering government. No one doubts they will need to be secured if the party is to countenance any agreement.

If Mr Martin wants to get a deal over the line and ensure the new coalition has as stable a foundation as possible, he needs to relinquish his vow of silence and tell his members and the people, what specifically Fianna Fáil will deliver in government.

If he doesn't act to distinguish Fianna Fáil from Fine Gael now, then he will endanger any prospect of a coalition being formed or risk his own party being devoured by its rival while in office.