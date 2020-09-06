| 12.2°C Dublin

Grants and incentives can help create buzz for electric vehicles

Geraldine Herbert

The Government, not the market, must drive change and dictate the transition on Irish roads, writes Geraldine Herbert

SELLING CARS: Consumer demand will influence the type of vehicles that are brought to the marketplace Expand

While new car sales continue to decline, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are up 3.39pc this year. But the 2,956 battery EVs sold represent less than 4pc of the new car market, so there is still a long way to go before the numbers look remotely on course to meet the Government's target of 840,000 passenger EVs on the roads for 2030.

Though the cost of new EVs is coming down, the high price is still an inhibiting factor. The tipping point is predicted to come in two to three years, when price parity is expected - selling for the same price or cheaper than petrol or diesel equivalents.

However, a recent report commissioned by the Financial Times found that electric car costs are unlikely to fall before 2030. This makes an electric future extremely challenging as EVs will continue to require costly government support in the form of grants and incentives for at least another decade.