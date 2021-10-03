Grab your stetsons. We’re back!

Well, that whole wobble around the pandemic didn’t last long. Confidence is roaring back around here.

First came the news that we were the best little country in the world for having a pandemic in. Number one, no less, on Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, which is either 1) “a monthly snapshot of where the virus is being handled the most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval”, or 2) a makey-uppy thing by a bunch of journalists.

Right now, we are going with definition one, though in previous months, when we languished in the bottom half of the table, we would no doubt have dismissed it as definition two.

What’s that you say? You didn’t know the Covid Resilience Index has been going for the last year or so? You never heard of it before? Well of course, that’s because we weren’t number one on it.

But just like any sport that Ireland suddenly does well in, the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking has now become the only game in town. It is the definitive arbiter of success these days.

Who was number one when it started last November, you ask? New Zealand, as it happens. New Zealanders probably used to talk about the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking a lot back then. Maybe not so much now that they’re at number 38.

Norway were probably quite excited last month too when they were number one. Probably a bit quieter about it now, as they fell to number 10.

But let’s not be churlish. We’ve done a good job with the vaccination and reopening society for now (I’m sticking in ‘for now’ as an insurance policy against next month).

And indeed, vaccination and reopening are two of the stated reasons for our other great success this week. We have doubled our estimate of growth for the year to over 15pc.

That’s one in the eye for our economic critics. No leprechaun ever grew that much in a year. Even if you take out all the foreign companies we depend too much on, the domestic economy is going to grow by over 5pc.

The beauty of these new growth figures was that it allowed Paschal to act all prudent, by saying that despite this new windfall, he’d stick to his budget.

So somehow, a budget that many thought looked a bit reckless on Thursday morning, looked like a model of restraint by Thursday evening. Though we still suspect they might cave into demands for One For All vouchers for all.

A real sign of how tough the Covid has been on workers was when we found out during the week that the poor Attorney General has to work a sideline to keep going.

History tells us that the next step in this miraculous recovery of Ireland Inc is that we all lose the run of ourselves.

Indeed, if there was a Bloomberg Losing The Run Of Ourselves Ranking, it would probably say that the extent to which a country is losing the run of itself is directly related to the number of Garth Brooks concerts being planned.

So yeehaw! Get your stetsons out, and join in the perfect anthem for losing the run of yourself: “If tomorrow never comes...”