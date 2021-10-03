| 8.3°C Dublin

Grab your stetsons. We’re back!

Brendan O'Connor

Brendan O’Connor

Consecutive Garth Brooks concerts at Croke Park? Are we losing the run of ourselves? Expand

Well, that whole wobble around the pandemic didn’t last long. Confidence is roaring back around here.

First came the news that we were the best little country in the world for having a pandemic in. Number one, no less, on Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, which is either 1) “a monthly snapshot of where the virus is being handled the most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval”, or 2) a makey-uppy thing by a bunch of journalists.

Right now, we are going with definition one, though in previous months, when we languished in the bottom half of the table, we would no doubt have dismissed it as definition two.

