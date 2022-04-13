| 7.9°C Dublin

Government's quick fixes for energy price spiral are better than nothing – but no real remedy to energy price crisis

John Downing

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD. Photo: Maxwells Expand

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD. Photo: Maxwells

It’s a bit like trying to fill the kettle using a strainer. Today’s 4pc cut on the Vat rate on gas and electricity bills, designed to help cushion people from the energy price spiral, will yield a net €2 per week on the average bill.

If €2 fell down the couch cushions, many of us would not rush to find it. That is our impulse when we consider things right now. But it is a mindset we need to seriously modify – if not lose entirely.

