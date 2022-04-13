Government's quick fixes for energy price spiral are better than nothing – but no real remedy to energy price crisis

It’s a bit like trying to fill the kettle using a strainer. Today’s 4pc cut on the Vat rate on gas and electricity bills, designed to help cushion people from the energy price spiral, will yield a net €2 per week on the average bill.

If €2 fell down the couch cushions, many of us would not rush to find it. That is our impulse when we consider things right now. But it is a mindset we need to seriously modify – if not lose entirely.

The real point about this Vat cut is that it is a political sticking plaster to fix uneasy Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs and senators anxious about a public backlash early next month when the carbon tax, flagged from way back, actually kicks in.

The crude slogan is that this is the Green Party driving more perdition – and the real story is that Ireland has signed binding EU and international law deals to cut carbon emissions and up carbon tax to achieve this.

So, we note Tánaiste Leo Varadkar telling the nation yesterday that this Vat reduction will cover the carbon tax increase, and a bit with that. Often there is little wrong with political fixes which keep things between the ditches.

Across the developed world, all governments are facing doubt about their signed-up commitments to rapidly phase out fossil fuels. Right now they contemplate the prospect of closed workplaces and tens of thousands of workers thrown on the dole.

Ireland does not share the EU’s writ-large 40pc dependence upon Russian gas nor its varying but still strong degrees of additional dependence on that country’s oil and coal. But Ireland is dependent on EU and global energy market trends, now heavily driven by the post-Covid fallout and the brutal consequences of Putin’s Russia invading Ukraine.

We had better brace ourselves. Part of that preparation must be a realisation of the limits to what the Irish Government can do and also about the practical limits of “EU solidarity” on this one.

We also have to realise that any supports given to help cushion this energy shock will impact upon the provision of services. Irish budget numbers later this year, and heading into 2023, will be much tighter.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is not going to help EU member states fund the fallout from the Ukrainian war just as it helped them pay for the consequences of Covid-19. There is still ECB reluctance to raise interest rates, but Ireland’s 10-year borrowing rate is already rising ominously.

All signs are that this brutal and unjust war will drag on for some time – maybe months, maybe even years.

Tough choices beckon for this three-party Coalition, sadly reminiscent of what faced the Fianna Fáil-Green Party government after the 2008 international banking collapse. These choices cannot be delayed.

Reality tells us all that taxpayers’ money cannot cushion everyone from the economic impact of this war in Ukraine. And as this war drags on, rows over who gets what support are going to build and intensify.

The more targeted these measures are the better, and the extension of the winter fuel allowance period is to be welcomed. The more sensitive problem is how to help those who work in medium to low-wage jobs and who fall just short of welfare qualification thresholds.

People facing long commutes, away from public transport, must be helped with weekly diesel or petrol bills, which are running out of control. There must be longer-term thinking about how such people will pay heating bills next winter.

There is an abundance of alarmist bad news around right now – but we simply must keep our nerves here as a people. We are a country with significant economic strength and resilience and we can find a way through all this.

Most of all, we need realistic and measured debate.