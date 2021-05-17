SINCE 2014, the Government has been publishing annual National Risk Assessment reports.

The reports from 2016 onwards are available to read online. Without fail, each of them highlights how cyber attacks – much like the one that targeted the HSE last week – represent a key threat to national security.

In 2016, it was noted they pose a “specific risk” to the public which would reduce “confidence in public service administration and the use of technology for public services”.

In 2017, the report said cyber attacks are “becoming increasingly more sophisticated and potentially damaging and require a well-planned and coordinated response”.

In 2018, it was noted “criminal gangs operating in different parts of the world have growing capabilities in terms of launching disruptive cyber-attacks and also holding entities to ransom where they succeed in encrypting business and personal data”.

In 2019, the risk report warned that cyber attacks had the potential to lead to “civil unrest”.

Last year, the report stated that cyber attacks on the country’s power grid were the most likely possible threat to national security.

Such was the level of threat to the country’s national security, the Government increased the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) annual budget from €1.7m in 2020 to €5.1m this year.

So, up to last year, our crack team leading the fight against cyber crime was operating on a budget of €1.7m per year. That would barely cover the cost of fitting out a decent-size office with an IT system and a few new computers and printers.

Then it emerged the top job in NCSC has been vacant for over a year, according to Independent TD Cathal Berry, and mostly because they were only offering €89,000 for the senior cyber security role.

It has also been well flagged that the HSE’s IT system is well out of date. We have seen report after report state that An Garda Síochána’s technological abilities are far behind their international counterparts.

The Government has applied its usual shrug-of-the-shoulders approach to what has been described as the biggest cyber attack in the history of the State, which may yet result in hundreds of thousands of personal medical records being published online.

Green Party Junior Minister Ossian Symth has been sent out to field questions about the attack while his senior colleagues in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have hidden behind press releases.

Communications Minister Eamon Ryan, who is supposedly responsible for cyber security, seems to be missing in action

Newly appointed Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has been barely visible. She only issued a brief statement four days after the attack. However, the minister did have time to issue a comprehensive press release under her Rural Affairs portfolio about new funding for “rural roads and laneways” on the day of the attack. Photographs of the minister were even on offer.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Simon Coveney is far too busy dealing with world affairs at the UN Security Council to concern himself with domestic issues.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste made public appearances to drop sound bites about how “heinous” the attack on our health service is, but they have given little solace to people who would like to think the State protects their sensitive medical records.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has been honest with the public about the extent of the attack. Mr Reid was on the radio first thing in the morning after the attack emerged while ministers were hiding in their offices.

Meetings are being held behind closed doors and advisers are saying all that can be done is being done.

However, it is extraordinary that there hasn’t even been one press conference to reassure people whose sensitive medical files have been compromised.

The Government has invested pitiful resources to protect the State against the kind of cyber attacks their own reports warned them about. They bear full responsibility for the fallout from this act of online terrorism.