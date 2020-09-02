Government needs all the European allies it can get if Ireland is to survive Brexit

An insular focus on domestic politics, by a government in a perpetual cycle of damage limitation, risks undermining Ireland's influence in the EU.

Ireland, if it is to weather the Covid-19 storm, cannot do it alone. Our membership of the EU, and ability to access any financial support packages the bloc agrees, assures international markets the country can withstand the unprecedented and prolonged economic shock caused by the virus.

Given the diverse nature of the 27 member states, and the disparate economic impact of the pandemic in various countries, it is essential Ireland retains a strong voice in Europe to forcefully advocate for financial measures that will best advantage this country.

Why then does the Government seem determined to embark on a myopic collision course with the EU Commission, diluting good will and creating tensions where none need exist?

The Phil Hogan debacle is a case in point. It is possible to believe two things simultaneously. Mr Hogan behaved appallingly, making his position untenable, but the Government was premature in calling for his resignation.

A mere 48 hours after the story of the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner went public, Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan issued a statement calling on him to "consider his position". They called for Mr Hogan's resignation despite having no ability to deliver it, knowing power was vested in Brussels.

This seriously ratcheted up pressure on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before she had even had an opportunity of receiving an initial dossier from Mr Hogan explaining his actions.

The Government, feeling the intense force of volcanic public anger on the issue, opted to publicly embroil Ms von der Leyen in the scandal in a clumsy attempt to redirect it. This created a serious headache for the commission, as it cannot be seen to be unduly influenced by domestic political scandals in EU member states.

A much more astute response would have been for the Government to confine its public statements to calls for Mr Hogan to provide clarity on his movements and the necessity for public figures to abide by public health regulations, while using backchannels to express the full extent of its displeasure.

This would have allowed Ms von der Leyen to conduct her own review of Mr Hogan's behaviour without an incorrect perception arising that her inquiry was a direct reaction to demands from the Government.

Following Mr Hogan's resignation, it appeared determined to continue to antagonise the commission. In the search for his replacement, it first seemed determined to propose just one male candidate, Simon Coveney, in direct contravention of the express wishes of Ms von der Leyen that two candidates, a man and a woman, be proposed.

This plan, which seemed more concerned with saving Mr Coveney's blushes than Ireland's strategic interests, was abandoned when the Government became spooked by another entirely predictable public backlash.

While the identities of the candidates for the job have yet to be confirmed at the time of writing, it seems the Government will now comply with the commission president's request for gender balance in the nominations.

Most observers watching this dog's dinner unfold have been baffled by the side-lining of MEP Mairead McGuinness, who has a 16-year career in Brussels, is currently the vice president of the European Parliament and already enjoys a close relationship with the commission president.

Ms McGuinness was forced into the ignominious position of going public with her interest in the role in an interview with RTÉ's This Week when it appeared she was going to be overlooked.

Since coming into office, every instinct of this Government has been wrong. It has stepped on every banana skin that has been placed in its path, most of them put there by its own members as an act of self-sabotage.

Even a no-brainer like the nomination of Ms McGuinness, whose accession to EU commissioner would save the Government the risk of losing a by-election if one of its members gets the nod, was initially beyond its wit.

Having flailed around for months, creating countless problems for itself on the domestic political front, it has now turned its attention to needlessly spoiling important relations, that have been carefully nurtured for years in Europe.

Given Ireland has now lost the hugely important influence of the EU trade commissioner's post, the Government should be doing everything in its power to work collaboratively with the commission so that its candidate receives the best portfolio possible.

In the maelstrom of the Covid-19 crisis, it is easy to forget there are other existential threats to Ireland's future development. The most important of these is Brexit, with the negotiations currently at a standstill, increasing the risk the UK will crash out with no deal at the end of the year.

The EU, to date, has been a strong partner to Ireland in those negotiations, never willing to countenance the return of an internal border on this island - even if that outcome would have better suited the economic interests of other EU member states.

With the UK's imminent departure from the EU, Ireland now has to contemplate a new reality in Europe and its place in it. New alliances will need to be forged and maintaining influence, as a small peripheral country, may be difficult.

We need all the friends we can get in Europe, now and in the future.

The Government must stop prioritising its domestic woes and think about the big picture.