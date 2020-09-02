| 15.7°C Dublin

Government needs all the European allies it can get if Ireland is to survive Brexit

Colette Browne

Empty seat: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks with former EU commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan back in December. Photo: Getty

Empty seat: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks with former EU commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan back in December. Photo: Getty

An insular focus on domestic politics, by a government in a perpetual cycle of damage limitation, risks undermining Ireland's influence in the EU.

Ireland, if it is to weather the Covid-19 storm, cannot do it alone. Our membership of the EU, and ability to access any financial support packages the bloc agrees, assures international markets the country can withstand the unprecedented and prolonged economic shock caused by the virus.

Given the diverse nature of the 27 member states, and the disparate economic impact of the pandemic in various countries, it is essential Ireland retains a strong voice in Europe to forcefully advocate for financial measures that will best advantage this country.