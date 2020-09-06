Government must be united on Brexit

Reports that the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was irritated that it took a week for Ireland to nominate two candidates to succeed Phil Hogan as European Commissioner may be overblown somewhat. However, the process did look uncertain as the Government took soundings throughout the week.

Two candidates have now been nominated. It will now take a further week for Ms von der Leyen to interview Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell, formerly of the European Investment Bank, before an appointment is made. Ms McGuinness is expected to be successful on the basis that the EC President also sought a female to be nominated for the position. However, Mr McDowell also has many fine qualities for the position and is a worthy candidate.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, initially in the running for nomination, withdrew from consideration presumably on the basis that Ireland will most likely fail to retain the Trade portfolio vacated by the resignation of Mr Hogan and he feels his expertise will be better utilised in his current role.