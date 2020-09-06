Government must be united on Brexit

| 11.8°C Dublin
Premium
Reports that the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was irritated that it took a week for Ireland to nominate two candidates to succeed Phil Hogan as European Commissioner may be overblown somewhat. However, the process did look uncertain as the Government took soundings throughout the week.
Two candidates have now been nominated. It will now take a further week for Ms von der Leyen to interview Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell, formerly of the European Investment Bank, before an appointment is made. Ms McGuinness is expected to be successful on the basis that the EC President also sought a female to be nominated for the position. However, Mr McDowell also has many fine qualities for the position and is a worthy candidate.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, initially in the running for nomination, withdrew from consideration presumably on the basis that Ireland will most likely fail to retain the Trade portfolio vacated by the resignation of Mr Hogan and he feels his expertise will be better utilised in his current role.
In the Sunday Independent today, Mr Coveney outlines his thinking and seeks to focus attention on the issue of Brexit, which is expected to return to the agenda next week. It is unfortunate, indeed, that Ireland will fail to retain the Trade portfolio at such a crucial time. Mr Coveney warns that only a "very basic trade" deal is now possible after "little or no progress" between the UK and the EU over the summer; dismisses the notion of a Canada-style deal, saying this would still involve tariffs and quotas; accuses the UK government of reneging on what it committed to in the withdrawal deal and says the UK's approach to Brexit is driven by "pride, emotion and nationalism". The Government here will now have to set aside at least €1 billion in next month's Budget for new no-trade deal preparations.
Should she ultimately be appointed, Ms McGuinness has the credentials to articulate well the position of Ireland at Commission level. This could prove to be valuable in the difficult months ahead. The last and current Government, with officials, have also done a creditable job in making known the unique circumstances of the Irish case. While it is unfortunate that Phil Hogan no longer commands such a central role, there remain experienced Irish politicians and officials within the process. Europe and Ireland remain on the same side and have shared interests.
While there are some indications that the new Government here is beginning to show a united and coherent approach, it is vitally important that the Government co-ordinate its effort on Brexit and leave no scope for mixed messaging. The role of backbench TDs in the three Government parties, and in Opposition, will also be vital in the months ahead in relation to Brexit. The national interest remains in peril. Taken with the ongoing coronavirus emergency, it is no exaggeration to say that Ireland is facing into an intense period which will have long-term consequences for the future of the country. In relation to Brexit, now is the time for a national shoulder to be put to the wheel.
Sunday Independent