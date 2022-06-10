Government has to use whatever financial firepower it has to cushion the blow for those struggling most

The cost-of-living crisis got worse this week. Interest rates are going up. Even if it is only by a quarter of 1pc from July, it marked the beginning of a new phase of rate rises. Inflation remains scarily high and the bigger international picture is getting uglier.

Even big financiers like Jamie Dimon, head of Wall Street banking giant JP Morgan said there is “a hurricane coming”. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, said recently that he had a “super bad feeling about the economy”.

Mr Musk wasn’t exactly applying the most technical language to what he believes may happen, but he is hard to ignore at the same time.

Governments everywhere are grappling with how to respond. British prime minister Boris Johnson, bruised from his party confidence vote, is promising tax cuts, levelling up money and whatever else he believes will move attention away from himself.

Here, the Government did not want to make the mistake of doing too much too soon, in case it wasn’t all necessary. Now the opposite applies. Things have worsened on the inflation front and dark clouds are hanging over the wider economy.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will be the most reluctant to introduce open-ended measures.

Put in place a price cap on the maximum people pay for their electricity bills, and the State picks up the tab, without knowing how much that might be. Most of the cost-of-living measures introduced so far have been closed rather than open-ended.

Give households a €200 electricity credit and you know exactly how much it will cost the exchequer. The problem with closed measures is they become a drop in the ocean compared to what some people need to manage through this crisis.

The €200 electricity credit is like handing someone a towel in a tornado. Energy bills are rocketing and if anything they look like rising further. Food inflation and the price of other utilities like broadband and phone charges are taking off too.

The factors leading to the inflation crisis may be beyond the Government’s control but it has to use whatever financial firepower it has to cushion at least some of the blow for those struggling the most.

This has to be done in a targeted way rather than an open-ended way. The €200 electricity credit went to lots of households who didn’t really need the help.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the total value of cost-of-living measures introduced so far is €2.3bn. This is a bit of a kitchen sink figure which includes tax cuts announced in last October’s budget.

On paper at least, it is a sizeable sum. Yet it is actually lower per person than what Rishi Sunak has done as chancellor in the UK.

One of the challenges for Government is that like everybody else, they don’t have a clue how bad things might get. Higher energy prices could turn into gas and fuel rationing and a major economic contraction.

Alternatively, inflation may ease and Ireland might just escape recession.

But the signs this week are not good. The World Bank envisages below average growth and above average inflation globally for the rest of the 2020s. The European Central Bank (ECB) does not envisage inflation coming back to target levels of 2pc until well into 2024.

The longer the Government waits to make further interventions, the harder it will be on those who are really struggling already.

Based on the performance of the economy in the first five months of 2022, the exchequer has lots of money – right now. For example, from January to May this year it took in €9.5bn in corporation tax, compared to €2.7bn in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

VAT receipts in the first five months of this year were €27.1bn or €4bn more than in the same period in 2019. This is the real irony of taking in VAT. The fact that prices are rising lifts the VAT receipts putting extra money derived from the cost-of-living increases directly into the exchequer.

The exchequer bills are rising too. A new round of public sector pay talks has kicked off.

As the storm clouds thicken and many people find it hard to make ends meet, the focus will turn to tax cuts. Based on the first part of this year, we can afford to cut taxes. But what will the exchequer figures look like a year or 18 months from now?

The Government believes it has bought itself some time by kicking all of these decisions down the road until October’s budget.

A period of high inflation is the Opposition’s dream. Sinn Féin doesn’t even have to do or say very much, just watch the Government struggle to come to terms with the tsunami that builds every week.

Mr Varadkar has talked about helping the squeezed middle with tax cuts for some time. Back in 2018 he wanted to increase the level of earnings at which the 40pc income tax rate kicks in, to €50,000. This was estimated to cost about €2.3bn per year.

More recently he has talked about a new 30pc rate of income tax for those earning close to the average wage. The dilemma for government parties isn’t just about how bad things might get with the global economy, but how do they target the hardest pressed without alienating their more middle ground electoral base.

That is why they have tended towards closed rather than open-ended measures. Everybody gets something and the cost can be contained. The Government is talking about helping with education and childcare costs. The parameters of these measures can all be estimated reasonably accurately in advance.

Tax cuts generally benefit everybody, but not equally. Tough decisions will have to be made in the coming weeks. Sticking to worthy but expensive climate change goals will become politically more difficult.

Slashing public transport costs could save hard-pressed commuters while reducing fuel demand. But it will alienate rural communities where the public transport network is very poor.

The months ahead will be a time for cool heads and not embedding decisions that could become unaffordable.