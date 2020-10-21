When the Government launched its now utterly defunct Plan for Living with Covid-19 on September 15, I asked the Taoiseach if there was a plan for the Christmas period given that even at the lowest level of restrictions no more than 10 people from three households could visit another home over the festive season.

Christmas is when people travel from all around the world to come home to spend time with their families, so I thought the Government may have taken this into account. The Taoiseach laughed and dismissively said the Cabinet had not given any consideration to Christmas. That was me put in my place.

Roll on five weeks to Monday when the Taoiseach almost broke into a rendition of Mistletoe and Wine as he threatened the country with six weeks of restrictions if we did not “behave ourselves reasonably” before Christmas. The Cork South-Central Santa knows if you’ve been naughty or nice.