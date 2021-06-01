Government can expect a backlash as the money tap is finally turned off

It probably won’t feel like it if you’re a minister working at the coalface during a once-in-a-life-time global pandemic, but the easy part is over and now it’s time for the tough decisions.

The life and death nature of the pandemic gave a strange sort of freedom to the Government to make decisions quickly without considering the cost implications.

The strategy was simple – do what you can to ensure as few people as possible die from Covid-19. Cheap international borrowing rates allowed the Cabinet sign off on extraordinary levels of State supports for employees and employers who were forced to close their doors due to social distancing restrictions.

But, as the country reopens and the cheap bond market money runs out, the Government is planning to turn off the tap – or at least reduce it to a trickle. The problem is anyone depending on State supports ended up on them due to Government-imposed restrictions that closed down the country to contain the spread of the virus.

Anyone on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup) was working away until they were told otherwise. The same with the many business owners who were told to pull down their shutters to protect the rest of the country from the spread of the virus. Everyone played their part. Those made unemployed received their payments and businesses also got their supports but, for the most part, they all just wanted to work.

Unwinding these payments in a politically sensitive manner will be akin to riding an elephant through a minefield – and both you and the elephant are blindfolded.

Read More

Today, the plan for turning off the tap begins with the publication of the National Economic Recovery Plan. The Taoiseach will announce plans to phase out the Pup in three stages between September and February next year, while business supports will be extended until the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the Government has targeted the end of 2023 for when employment will exceed pre-pandemic levels – more than two and a half years away.

So the Government’s own maths suggest it is going to take a very long time to get people fully back to work. Yet the PUP will be reduced to the same rate as the Jobseeker’s allowance within the first three months of next year. There will be lots of people who will feel hard done by.

The other side of the National Economic Recovery Plan is to get people working in different areas. Up-skilling, apprenticeships and various other training courses will turn us into a country of IT experts and sustainable energy gurus. On paper it looks like an entirely reasonable objective but it will take time to bed in and see results.

In the meantime, there will be deep frustration among those who do not return to work as soon as others. Business owners who see their life’s work become unsustainable due to on-going Covid restraints will also be angry.

The opposition will be waiting to pounce on the Government once the inevitable hard cases emerge and public backlash over supports being withdrawn begins.

What alternatives they will offer will be interesting to see. Someone has to pay for all this, after all.