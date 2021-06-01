| 10.1°C Dublin

Government can expect a backlash as the money tap is finally turned off

Philip Ryan

Micheál Martin's Government has a task ahead of it

It probably won’t feel like it if you’re a minister working at the coalface during a once-in-a-life-time global pandemic, but the easy part is over and now it’s time for the tough decisions.

The life and death nature of the pandemic gave a strange sort of freedom to the Government to make decisions quickly without considering the cost implications.

The strategy was simple – do what you can to ensure as few people as possible die from Covid-19. Cheap international borrowing rates allowed the Cabinet sign off on extraordinary levels of State supports for employees and employers who were forced to close their doors due to social distancing restrictions.

