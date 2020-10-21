When the Government launched its now utterly defunct Plan for Living with Covid-19 on September 15, I asked the Taoiseach if there was a plan for the Christmas period given that even at the lowest level of restrictions no more than 10 people from three households could visit another home over the festive season.

Christmas is when people travel from all around the world to come home to spend time with their families, so I thought the Government may have taken this into account. The Taoiseach laughed and dismissively said the Cabinet had not given any consideration to Christmas. That was me put in my place.

Roll on five weeks to Monday when the Taoiseach almost broke into a rendition of Mistletoe and Wine as he threatened the country with six weeks of restrictions if we did not “behave ourselves reasonably” before Christmas. The Cork South-Central Santa knows if you’ve been naughty or nice.

Fianna Fáil sources say a pre-Christmas lockdown was in the mix back in September. Maybe so, but that wasn’t the impression the Taoiseach gave as he laughed at the idea of preparing for the biggest social and commercial event of the year. On Monday, the Taoiseach – along with his public health advice-denying Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar – essentially announced that the Plan for Living with Covid-19 may as well have been an hour-long programme on TV3 hosted by Lucy Kennedy. Read More “When did you realise you wanted to ruin society?” Lucy asks over cups of tea in the back garden of the virus’s rural getaway in Donegal. Facetious, yes, but still begs the question: Did the Government make any plans for Christmas? You’d be forgiven for thinking the answer is ‘no’. They won’t tell you anyway. There is an attempt by the Government to blame Nphet for the new restrictions which will cause significant unemployment and social misery. But, no matter what they say, the responsibility for these new measures and the impact they will have rests firmly at the feet of Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan. Anything else is a side show. There is a huge campaign in Government to devolve itself of any responsibility for its response to the virus, which is comical. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the Taoiseach have publicly pushed the notion that the invisible virus is entirely responsible for any problems that befall the citizens of the nation they were elected to govern. This is simply not true. It would be equally laughable if they sought to shift the entire blame for the floods in Cork on the rain and wind. Fianna Fáil tried the same stunt during the financial crash, when they insisted the economic mess which put thousands into unemployment and forced almost the same number to emigrate had nothing to do with them but was rather because of international factors entirely out of their hands. This time around, they won’t be able to compel the virus to come before an Oireachtas Covid inquiry to answer questions about its role in the pandemic. The politicians can try all they like to shift the blame on to health officials and the virus, but the responsibility for managing the pandemic rests with them.