Government and Nphet may meet in middle

The Government giveth and the Government taketh away. Or more correctly, Nphet giveth and Nphet taketh away.

On the eve of restrictions being eased for Christmas, in swoops Tony Holohan and his band of merry public health officials to dampen down any expectations of festive cheer a week out from the big day, or at least tried.

On Thursday afternoon, Mr Holohan rang Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to tell him Nphet was far from impressed with the rate of new Covid-19 cases and the transmission of virus.

He said plans for three weeks of normality over Christmas were ill-advised. The pubs should be closed by December 28, social visits should be limited to one other household and inter-county travel should be banned on the same date, he advised.

Mr Holohan also spoke to Taoiseach Micheál Martin about the escalating spread of the virus.

Then, fresh from denying there was no bank bailout during the financial crash, the Taoiseach decided to head for RTÉ to break the bad news to the nation. He said it was likely restrictions will be re-introduced earlier than the January 6 date, which was flagged at the start of the month.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar popped up on the station later in the evening suggesting restaurants and bars will not be open for New Year’s Eve. With the final decision to be made at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, it is expected the Government will accept Nphet’s recommendations but only in part.

Last night, a senior Government source said it was likely restaurants and pubs will be asked to close from December 30 rather than the 28 – and hotels may stay open, which will be good news for people with getaways booked over Christmas. Social visits to homes will be limited to one other household on the same date but the Government is expected to stick with the original plan of allowing inter-county travel until January 6.

So rather than the Government overruling Nphet, it seems to have decided to meet them halfway. You could call it a 1-1 draw but Nphet have the away goal going into the new year.

Once enforced, the new restrictions may be reviewed every two, three or four weeks, or maybe longer. Nphet never set an end date for the new round of restrictions on household visits and the hospitality sector, and much will depend on the Covid infection data in the coming weeks

There has been an attempt to align the North and South of Ireland’s response, and six weeks of new restrictions will be introduced across the Border from St Stephen’s Day.

The expected spike in hospitalisations in January from the flu and other related illnesses is also a significant factor.

The rise in cases may be from an increase in people getting tests before they go home to see older relatives. The rate of infection may even drop in the coming weeks as people relax with family. Hospital admissions generally drop over Christmas and spike in the new year. The same could happen with Covid testing.

As for returning to normality, one Cabinet minister yesterday suggested Easter will be the new Christmas next year with life returning to near normal around April.