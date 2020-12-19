| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Government and Nphet may meet in middle

Philip Ryan

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: Colin Keegan Expand

Close

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: Colin Keegan

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: Colin Keegan

Colin Keegan

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: Colin Keegan

The Government giveth and the Government taketh away. Or more correctly, Nphet giveth and Nphet taketh away.

On the eve of restrictions being eased for Christmas, in swoops Tony Holohan and his band of merry public health officials to dampen down any expectations of festive cheer a week out from the big day, or at least tried.

On Thursday afternoon, Mr Holohan rang Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to tell him Nphet was far from impressed with the rate of new Covid-19 cases and the transmission of virus.

Privacy