King has mended bridges and stayed quiet on political matters

Britain’s King Charles received a warm welcome from members of the public in Hamburg during his first state visit to Germany earlier this year. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In the final years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, a prophecy-of-sorts took root. Support for the British monarchy would collapse when she died, King Charles would be unable to keep his nose out of politics and, in short, he would be a disaster. Nervousness had even spread to Buckingham Palace.