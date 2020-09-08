Google’s decision not to rent more office space in Dublin makes sense, but raises big question about how we will work in future

It is not a good time for companies to invest in commercial office space “while they are looking at what the future of work looks like”.

That is the explanation offered by one person familiar with Google’s decision to pull the plug on renting office space for a further 2,000 workers in Dublin.

Google currently employs around 3,400 staff directly in Ireland with a further 4,600 working as contractors or indirectly. The tech giant’s decision not to go ahead with a lease on the Sorting Office building in Dublin makes perfect sense.

This wasn’t the right time to commit to a lease on a massive new office space. Google already has thousands of staff working from home because of Covid.

Presumably, a reasonable number of those want to continue working remotely and there is the possibility that other tech rivals will shift to more remote-working too.

This is a real setback for the office market in Dublin and something that could have a negative impact on the wider commercial-property sector. However, if remote working is to become a panacea for some large employers, it could have bigger implications for the wider Irish economy.

If you can work from home, then presumably home can be anywhere. It doesn’t have to be in Ireland at all. I have already come across examples of staff working for big tech companies who wanted to return to their home country to work there during the pandemic.

Google has staff from 70 different countries in Ireland speaking 75 different languages.

Initially tech companies were amenable, depending on what kind of work the employees did, but heading home could have raised complications with their tax status. If the worker is currently tax resident in Ireland they must comply with rules about how long they stay in the country.

They could work abroad for a period of time but they would have to return to Ireland to maintain tax residency here.

It is still possible many of those workers will examine a longer term return to where they are from, but it seems unlikely that we will see a wholesale dismantling of the physical structures behind the presence of these tech giants in Ireland.

If anything, tech companies were the ones who championed the idea that the office or “workplace” was king. They built swimming pools, gyms, restaurants, games areas, everything they thought would make their office more attractive for smart and talented people to work in.

And, of course, it encouraged them to spend more time in the office, thereby increasing productivity. Bean bags and good coffee would get the collegiate creative juices flowing.

The question now is whether remote working triggered by Covid will prove that all of this thinking was complete tosh. Lots of them don’t need creative juices at all in technical jobs that can be done remotely.

In truth, it is far too early to say what the longer-term consequences will be. Tech companies have told their employees they can continue working from home well into 2021.

Even before the whole Covid crisis started, some like Amazon were already hiring staff in Ireland on the basis that they would work from home anyway.

Big corporations are now in the early stages of a massive Covid-induced experiment and they don’t want to predict the outcome, never mind create it.

There is enormous competition for staff between the big tech companies, especially in Dublin. What one does, others want to follow. But none of them really knows what the future of work looks like.

So why would Google commit to a lease on a massive 202,000 sq ft office in the heart of Dublin when it is likely there will be free space at existing Google sites in the near future as more staff choose remote working.

Remote working may provide some opportunities for regions or rural Ireland if people want to move there for lifestyle reasons.

But there is a deeper more worrying change that could start to take hold when it comes to future inward investment and hiring practices, whether it is expansion or brand new projects.

What if remote working means not moving to Ireland at all? It ultimately depends on what jobs people do in these multinationals.

For example, there are already lots of product engineers located in different countries performing their job for operations elsewhere. These are not the product development software engineers, but more operational staff who make sure the data centres and the networks are all functioning properly.

Other functions like HR, finance or legal might be able to operate from somewhere else entirely. But it really depends on the need for regular team interaction and of course that bit of imaginative spark that comes from people meeting up regularly.

Working remotely also presents huge problems for managers trying to assess the performance of staff, especially new hires. They want to ensure new hires hit the ground running, but that is more difficult when there isn’t some level of proximity.

One tech company will follow another on this. It is the ultimate end logic of a truly globalised economy. People are employed by global corporations in multiple jurisdictions and are doing tasks that are spread across multiple countries.

Ireland is already a valuable hub for tech talent. That will not be abandoned any time soon. But if we expect lots of the new jobs created by tech companies to involve people moving to Ireland, then it may be easier for some of them to remain at home.

Every 1,000 FDI jobs in Ireland creates 800 other jobs in the domestic economy, according to the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland.

True remote working might not be all good news and could just leave us with the Corporation Tax.