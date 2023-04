From left, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, former US senator George Mitchell and former British prime minister Tony Blair, on April 10, 1998, after they signed the historic Good Friday Agreement

Twenty-five ears ago, I, along with then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, US president Bill Clinton and the leaders of Northern Ireland’s four main political parties, presented what became known as the Good Friday Agreement. That accord resolved a conflict that had caused thousands of deaths and untold grief and destruction for decades, arguably centuries.