Former senior political adviser Martin Mansergh, American foreign policy strategist Nancy Soderberg, former Downing Street chief of staff Jonathan Powell, Trinity College chancellor Dr Mary McAleese, and provost and president of Trinity College Dublin, Dr Linda Doyle, were conferred with honorary degrees at Trinity College Dublin to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Maxwells Dublin

The scarcest commodity was trust, and one of the lesser-acknowledged achievements of the Good Friday Agreement was that it allowed “trust to creep in”, as one of the participants in those marathon talks summed up a quarter of a century ago.