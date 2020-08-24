| 8.9°C Dublin

Golfgate may have cooled when Dáil returns - but school issues will be coming to a boil

Senan Molony

 

Early return: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald leaving the RTÉ studios yesterday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Early return: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald leaving the RTÉ studios yesterday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

In recalling the Dáil, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have made a rod for their own backs - and the opposition will not spare it. They can expect to be solidly thrashed, so why did they do it?

It's in the nature of anti-establishment parties to call for the return on the Dáil during recess, and any excuse will do. It's usually cheap publicity in the silly season that advertises their own appetite for work, in contrast to the Government gone-aways.

And they rely on the imperturbability of the incumbent administration to ensure that their call will go unanswered.