Golfgate may have cooled when Dáil returns - but school issues will be coming to a boil

In recalling the Dáil, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have made a rod for their own backs - and the opposition will not spare it. They can expect to be solidly thrashed, so why did they do it?

It's in the nature of anti-establishment parties to call for the return on the Dáil during recess, and any excuse will do. It's usually cheap publicity in the silly season that advertises their own appetite for work, in contrast to the Government gone-aways.

And they rely on the imperturbability of the incumbent administration to ensure that their call will go unanswered.

But this time it's been promptly granted - which has Mary Lou McDonald and others suddenly suspicious, although she was putting a brave face on it yesterday evening.

She said: "When I spoke to the Taoiseach on Friday, I told him to recall the Dáil. He refused my request. I am glad he has now seen sense."

Her motives, at least, are obvious - with one weekend poll putting her party at now 30pc support. Golfgate has no downside, her party having had no skin in the game.

As an old friend wisecracked yesterday: "The Shinners would have been there if there was no partition."

Furthermore, with the Government promising a recall, just not yet, it will allow two other massive looming issues to become new avenues of attack.

The return to school, as the Tánaiste has openly envisaged, will likely see new clusters of Covid-19 enter the community.

The failure to take any action on school buses, when it was pointed out a month ago that there were not enough of them to enable social distancing, will be just one of the available rocks for ministerial stoning.

Ditto with the promised high-speed Garda vetting of supplementary teachers, none of whom will be allowed in the classroom without it, as promised by Education supremo Norma Foley.

Then there's the fiasco-in-waiting of the calculated grades for the Leaving Cert. Little Jimmy and Gillian's performance has always been an Irish familial pride and joy - anything that interferes with this rite of pride will be met with volcanic anger and a pledge to remember.

So it makes no sense to delay a recall in the hope that the anger over Golfgate will have cooled... only to know that directly impacting issues for the entire country will be coming to the boil.

The cynic might see that there is another aspect, insofar as anything said in the Dáil confers parliamentary privilege. If Micheál and Leo really do want to turn Phil Hogan into a societal scapegoat, the chamber will offer legal cover, even to baseless insinuations.

Or perhaps there is a smoking gun that lies elsewhere, whose details could thus be ventilated. Some seasoned politicians have been frankly puzzled by the way in which the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have bandwagoned on this disgraceful episode as if they were - well, opposition leaders.

And Mary Lou, secretly surprised at a swift surrender on the recall request, must see it as another political mistake, even as she wonders if there's anything else behind it.

"This Government has been mired in chaos, confusion and incompetency. Its credibility lies in tatters following scandals, U-turns, mixed messages and infighting," she said at the weekend, gilding an opposition lily even further. "They are lurching from one crisis to another, entirely devoid of leadership or cohesion."

So why recall the Dáil? There must be some method in such madness, even if it is the pious hope of forging a new national consensus in the face of worsening infection figures, while offering up a few reputations to the howling mob.

Another analysis is that taking on all comers when the Dáil comes back could forge a stronger sense of purpose, and better bonds of comradeship, between the coalition parties.