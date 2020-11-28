'Golfgate' blowing gale-force wind of change through the corridors of power

Letting the cat out of the bag – washing dirty linen in public. That’s what prompted all the fuss. Either phrase will do when wondering why the fallout from the Séamus Woulfe ‘Golfgate’ saga is claiming so many victims.

Until the Clifden dinner debacle it was a case of mum’s the word. Keep the head down. Politicians and the legal people could do their thing. Hear no evil, see no evil. Leave well enough alone.

To be sure Shane Ross did his bit to stir things up. He showed there was too much politics when divvying out big time jobs on the bench. But some well-known names – straddling the political and legal divide – scuppered his best laid plans.

And so matters drifted on. Nothing changed. We can presume the politicians and the lawyers would still be toddling together were it not for the ‘Golfgate’ residue. Barristers – realising a good career move when they saw it – would still do their bit for the political party of their choice.

Writing speeches, canvassing at elections, slapping up some posters, so often provided payback. To the layman the much touted “separation of powers” – dividing the political and legal process – must seem farcical even at this level.

The tipping point was publication of letters where indeed some Four Courts dirty washing came into public view. Almost immediately the kind of omertà surrounding judicial appointments was no more. Some suggested it had previously been as mysterious and opaque as the selection of a pope.

The Government ducked and dived hoping things might blow over. It was seen as vital to avoid a full-on Dáil confrontation. The core problem was clear. It would be a battle to defend the indefensible. But the storm clouds refused to go away.

Tactically, Justice Minister Helen McEntee had two choices as she faced her tormenters. She could admit the whole judicial appointments system is seriously flawed. But that she went along with it – harbouring grave misgivings – because no other options were available.

But such direct candour was absent. Instead she decided to brazen things out. She stuck to the old public relations ploy. When in a tight corner, just keep repeating a prepared statement regardless of questions coming your way.

She fought a doughty fight but never got off the back foot. She must be raging she became embroiled in all this. Her image has suffered a serious dent. Her party leader Leo Varadkar must be also incensed. Coming so soon after the leaked memo on doctors’ pay, this is really bad timing for the Tánaiste.

And so things can never be quite the same again between our politicians and the legal fraternity. Put bluntly, the former will in future be much more conscious of risk to their own reputation when somebody from the legal world eyes a particular job.

All the while, well-known names in politics and the law are keeping their heads down, their lack of enthusiasm for reforming our judicial appointments system well documented.

However, two of Fine Gael’s best media performers, Colm Broohy and Neale Richmond, were sent out to bat for the party after an excruciating Dáil debate for their side. Flailing about on radio and TV respectively, they simply sounded smarmy. In contrast, the best performer of the day was Labour’s, Brendan Howlin, who spoke with incisive authority.

With the Greens skulking in the wings, reform will surely come . Micheál Martin realises Fianna Fáil could yet be sucked into this drama. It has been a terrible week for Fine Gael and two of its brightest stars, Varadkar and McEntee.

All three parties have an incentive to urgently bring forward legislation which will end the current shambles. There are constitutional challenges, but these must be surmounted. Public opinion will no longer wear the too close for comfort bond between Leinster House and the Four Courts.

It is agreed Séamus Woulfe is somebody of the highest reputation; he certainly behaved properly in the whole appointments process. It’s just that when that first ball was teed off in Clifden, a wind of change was blowing. It’s now gale force.

And it’s brought to bear an old truth. Sometimes the law is too important to be left to lawyers.