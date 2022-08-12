| 24.9°C Dublin

Going grey in a sexualised world is a show of liberation we can all take strength from

Sarah Carey

Broadcaster and writer Barbara Scully is a good friend of mine. Game for anything, she shows up full of energy and opinions and doesn’t do that thing of taking offence if you disagree with her. Apart from the fact that she’s a foot taller than me, we’re fairly compatible pals.

I woke up one day during lockdown to see she’d posted an outrageous photo of herself on Twitter. Appalled, I rang a mutual friend; “What on earth has she done?” Was she okay? Was it a cry for help? Should we intervene?

