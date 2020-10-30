| 10.8°C Dublin

Glow of our Jack-o-Lanterns can still carry us back to fun and joys of Halloweens past

John Connell

Puca, a shapeshifter, (left) and Boann, goddess of the Boyne, will not be able haunt Trim Castle, Co Meath as they did last year for Fáilte Ireland's inaugural Pœca Festival, which celebrated Ireland as the original birthplace of Halloween. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Puca, a shapeshifter, (left) and Boann, goddess of the Boyne, will not be able haunt Trim Castle, Co Meath as they did last year for Fáilte Ireland's inaugural Pœca Festival, which celebrated Ireland as the original birthplace of Halloween. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

This year’s Halloween is one for the record books. Gone are the visits, the scares, the masks and the bangers. This year’s Halloween is of a different sort, a quieter sort that will perhaps in ways make us reflect on the ones that have gone by and perhaps in some way remind us of the true spirit of Samhain.

As a child growing up in rural Ireland, Halloween was always a wonderful time made special by one man. My Uncle Mick. Mick was a farmer and a force that came to life on the high holidays of this Celtic land. I still remember the weeks building up to the great night because we would scour the surrounding farms and land for pallets and tyres and all the things that would burn in the mighty bonfires we would build.