Glow of our Jack-o-Lanterns can still carry us back to fun and joys of Halloweens past

This year’s Halloween is one for the record books. Gone are the visits, the scares, the masks and the bangers. This year’s Halloween is of a different sort, a quieter sort that will perhaps in ways make us reflect on the ones that have gone by and perhaps in some way remind us of the true spirit of Samhain.

As a child growing up in rural Ireland, Halloween was always a wonderful time made special by one man. My Uncle Mick.

Mick was a farmer and a force that came to life on the high holidays of this Celtic land. I still remember the weeks building up to the great night because we would scour the surrounding farms and land for pallets and tyres and all the things that would burn in the mighty bonfires we would build.

In the landscape of the past I see it all clearly now; the ritual of the cleansing of the farmyard, not to clear our rubbish and detritus that had built over the preceding year but a harvest of the self. A time where both our families came together and the children could see the wonder in a cold dark October night.

Halloween in our house did not begin until the night came on that faith-filled eve. There is one year that sticks out still to me above all. I was eight or nine and we had been busy in our preparation all month. The bonfire was big and bold and as night fell, we children gathered and headed up the fields to the mighty pyre. With a dash of petrol from an old can the fire was lit and the flames danced out into the darkness.

Samhain, to give the day its real name, holds its origins in this land. It was, they say, the celebration after the harvest and the marker before the coming of the darker nights of winter. It was we Irish who brought this festival to the rest of the world. And it was we Irish who gave the customs of the night to the world.

In our rural life we followed still the customs of the land. The cattle were brought in from the pastures as we do to this day and our provisions were stored for the winter.

Samhain I think now was our shout against the darkness, against the cold and wind that come to this land and our call to the elemental forces to say we are alive and will come through yet another winter. Perhaps that is why the festival is associated with the dead. We remember those who have gone before and in that half-light we feel they are with us for just one night. It is our day of the dead

but also our day of the living.

Thinking back on those Halloweens, we danced around the bonfire and then at the appointed hour when, if we were lucky, the moon was high, Mick would unfurl his bangers and fireworks and let them off into the sky shrieking and calling out to the night. They were a wonder to us.

After the bonfire came the games and we returned to my family home to bob for apples, eat sweets and try our hand at the apple on the string. It was not an American Halloween for we knew even then that this was our day. Through masks, we ate monkey nuts and savoured breaking open their shells. In the cutting of brack, we hoped we would be the one to find the ring and thought of a girl or boy we had an affection for.

Perhaps the memory that stays with me the longest of all is the ritual of carving turnips to make our lanterns. There were no pumpkins in the 1990s and our carving was made all the harder from the tough flesh of the root vegetable. And yet I think how lucky we were to do this, for this practice was the sean nó s , the original way the Jack-o-Lanterns were formed.

Halloween is different now for I am a man and have no children yet, so the wonder of the night cannot be brought to full force. My Uncle Mick, too, that great ringmaster of those nights, is gone and so while pondering the liminal time when the spirits of the dead pass over the land, I will think of him and the years of celebration we had with him on this side of the grave.

This Halloween, this Samhain will be a strange one around the world. But perhaps we can resurrect some of the old ways and make our Halloween at home. Perhaps at a time when we are trying to keep grounded, to keep the earth solid in some form to make sense of our days, this Samhain will remind us of all the joys that this time of family can bring.

I will look up to the night sky this weekend and think of Uncle Mick and all those who have gone before and the celebrations we had. Those memories are the real embers that will burn forever. They are the stuff that childhoods are made from. Happy Halloween in whatever form it takes for you this year.

