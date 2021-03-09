| 4.7°C Dublin

Glorious sunshine gave me a glimpse of light at the end of this lockdown tunnel

Ian O'Doherty

People strolling and cycling along the coast at Dollymount during recent sunny weather in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

It was sometime in the middle of Sunday afternoon when a strange sensation came over me. I felt, and this is a hard one to describe, but I felt... vaguely content. Forget happiness, even vague contentment has been in short supply these days.

But the weather, if you recall, was lovely on Sunday. The daffodils were out on the local green. I’d brought the dogs for a lovely walk and one of them had even frolicked in the local pond.

The wife – she no longer allows me to refer to her as ‘my current wife’ for some reason – had mowed the grass for the first this year, which was a relief. I hate gardening and I hate mowing the lawn, so it was a more than welcome surprise to return from the walk to see that the chore I had been dreading had already been completed. And completed to a higher standard than I would have reached, in fairness.

