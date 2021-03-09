Glorious sunshine gave me a glimpse of light at the end of this lockdown tunnel

It was sometime in the middle of Sunday afternoon when a strange sensation came over me. I felt, and this is a hard one to describe, but I felt... vaguely content. Forget happiness, even vague contentment has been in short supply these days.

But the weather, if you recall, was lovely on Sunday. The daffodils were out on the local green. I’d brought the dogs for a lovely walk and one of them had even frolicked in the local pond.

The wife – she no longer allows me to refer to her as ‘my current wife’ for some reason – had mowed the grass for the first this year, which was a relief. I hate gardening and I hate mowing the lawn, so it was a more than welcome surprise to return from the walk to see that the chore I had been dreading had already been completed. And completed to a higher standard than I would have reached, in fairness.

In such circumstances, there is only one choice for dinner – barbecue. The first barbecue of the year.

So, as I stood in the back garden, admiring the freshly cut grass and watching as my two increasingly crazy dogs chased birds while I did my best to incinerate a chicken, I was struck by the sense of vague contentment.

Throw in the fact that Liverpool had lost and Manchester United had won the derby, Sunday was shaping up to be a very pleasant day indeed.

It was only then that it struck me. The reason I was in a reasonably Zen-like mood was actually quite simple – I hadn’t even thought about this bloody pandemic for most of the day. Instead, I was just enjoying the sun.

There are few things more mundane than cutting the grass and doing a barbecue when the sun is shining. But, in many ways, they almost seem to belong to a previous age.

Sure, when we were stuck in the first lockdown, which began almost a year ago, there was a strange sense of adventure in the air. Like those naive World War I Tommies who were convinced the battle would be over by Christmas, we all thought our battle with the virus would be over by the summer.

So, last spring, those of us lucky enough to have a back garden viewed the whole experience as a bother, but a bother that could be easily managed. By the time we all found ourselves stuck in the third lockdown, that blasé attitude was long gone.

There has been much talk about the financial ramifications of the pandemic on this and every other country. We’re going to be paying for years to come.

But let’s not forget the emotional and psychological ramifications as well. While they are much harder to factor into an equation, they are also far more relevant to most of us ordinary people than mind-boggling figures on a balance sheet.

Eleven months ago, most of my neighbours and friends were keen to emphasise that they were keeping a stiff upper lip. A few of us would occasionally meet and stand in opposite corners of the garden, having a beer and a chat. It wasn’t great, but it was better than nothing.

However, as summer faded into an autumn which was then followed by the longest winter many of us have ever experienced, even the basic pleasure of shooting the breeze with the neighbours seemed to become a distant memory.

We did what the doctors and politicians wanted us to do. We retreated into our shell. We stopped gathering in a garden or chatting on the pavement. Everybody withdrew into their own bubble.

We began to lose contact with each other and, I sometimes think, we began to lose contact with ourselves. It’s no surprise that the helplines and mental health charities have reported a massive spike in people requiring assistance. We’re social creatures and we need company.

Let’s not forget, before the pandemic arrived and the world stopped turning, the phrase ‘lockdown’ was normally only heard on TV shows like the great prison drama Oz, and meant all the inmates were confined to their cell for 24 hours a day.

I think that’s why Sunday, March 7, will be a date that I’ll remember – because it was the first day this year that I got the feeling we might yet see our way out of this mess.

Like most people who live on an island in the Atlantic where it rains for 300 days of the year, I was excited to see a bit of sunshine. So were the people I met on the walk – people who normally put their head down as they pass by were suddenly greeting each other. There was a certain levity in the air. There seemed to be a new mood of optimism.

Inevitably, there have been problems with the vaccine roll-out. That’s bad, but not as bad as not having any vaccine to roll out in the first place.

According to Simon Harris, 95pc of the over-85s have received their first jab, and a further 10,000 people are due to receive theirs this week. You could argue – and I wouldn’t disagree – that this is still too slow, but it’s also better than they have managed in many other countries.

But the reason for my vague sense of contentment on Sunday was more simple than any of that. It was because, quite frankly, I became sick of being grumpy all the time.

Like many of us, my sleeping patterns are shot to bits. I don’t know what mood I’m in from one day to the next and I’m sick of only talking about the pandemic to the few people I still speak to (again, one of the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic has been a loss of contact with friends).

But we can only stay glum, cheesed-off and morose for so long. Sooner or later we end up creating our negative feedback loop; a loop that’s easy to enter but very difficult to escape.

After a winter of extreme discontent, the sun has made a much-needed appearance, the next three months will see a large proportion of the population getting the vaccine and there now seems to be the first hints of light at the end of the tunnel.

And the barbecue was gorgeous, by the way...