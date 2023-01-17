| -2.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Global great and good return to Davos as Ukraine war replaces Covid plague at the top of the agenda

John Downing

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and his brother Wladimir Klitschko pose for a selfie during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos. Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann Expand

Close

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and his brother Wladimir Klitschko pose for a selfie during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos. Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and his brother Wladimir Klitschko pose for a selfie during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos. Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and his brother Wladimir Klitschko pose for a selfie during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos. Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Remember when the truth serum, delivered via the rarefied high Swiss alpine air, caused Enda Kenny to say accurately that the economic crash of 2008 was largely caused by Irish people’s “mad” borrowing.

It happened in that posh global guff den, Davos, in Switzerland, where political leaders, academic gurus, showbiz superstars, and various other international potholers and skydivers gather to rub shoulders and pose for cameras. Enda’s hour of grief came in a discussion on ways out of this country’s worst recession on record, and he told this summit easy credit had spawned greed.

More On Fine Gael

Most Watched

Privacy