Global great and good return to Davos as Ukraine war replaces Covid plague at the top of the agenda

Remember when the truth serum, delivered via the rarefied high Swiss alpine air, caused Enda Kenny to say accurately that the economic crash of 2008 was largely caused by Irish people’s “mad” borrowing.

It happened in that posh global guff den, Davos, in Switzerland, where political leaders, academic gurus, showbiz superstars, and various other international potholers and skydivers gather to rub shoulders and pose for cameras. Enda’s hour of grief came in a discussion on ways out of this country’s worst recession on record, and he told this summit easy credit had spawned greed.

“What happened in our country was that people simply went mad borrowing,” Mr Kenny said in January 2012. His very accurate comments sparked out-sized competitive indignation from the opposition back in the auld sod, playing to Irish people who were still infuriated by their experience, with too many of them broke to the ropes.

Well, the global great and good are back in the Swiss alpine resort of Davos this week to discuss “Co-operation in a fragmented world.” The theme reflects a re-think of reflexive acceptance of rampant globalisation.

This about-face in worldwide thinking at the elite level of many disciplines is a consequence of fallout from the past three years of world-wide plague, swiftly followed by the most biggest war in Europe since 1945. It has been signalled for quite some time – but clearly this fundamental change’s time has now come.

Still, before we go into that little bundle of global joy, let’s just tarry a little longer on the ill-stared debut of Ireland’s most under-estimated, and surprisingly skilful, Taoiseach at this elite global gig all of 11 years ago.

What he said was entirely correct: the mirror had been held up to the Irish people during boom times, and later during the crash, and neither was an edifying image. It was a story where greed was only stopped by fear – two of our least positive impulses.

“The extent of personal credit, personal wealth created on credit was done between people and banks – a system that spawned greed to a point where it just went out of control completely with a spectacular crash.

“The country borrowed over €60bn at excessive rates and the IMF eventually came in with the Troika,” the then-Taoiseach said that fateful day.

His difficulty was not entirely based upon the old adage about truth being often bitter. His real problem was that what he said was at odds with his assessment in a pre-budget address to the nation the previous month, when he said: “Let me say this to you all: You are not responsible for the crisis.” That was the tricky part. In December 2011, he was really inferring that Ireland’s economic calamity from 2008 onwards was the work of inept and greedy bankers and less attentive politicians and regulators simply at sleep at the wheel.

Granted, lots of people who did not have access to money – mercifully, this writer among them – did not actively engage in the crazy whirl of borrowing for property-buying yet still suffered from the recession fallout. But, hands up, very many of – again this writer included – did buy into varying degrees of the nonsense which was going on.

A flavour of the crowd-pleasing blowback is worth sampling. Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin TD, said it was an outrageous analysis and accused the Taoiseach of blaming the people for a crash caused by aggressive lenders and greedy banks. “He gave an address to the Irish nation in December, telling us it was not our fault, but to say this today was an absolute contradiction,” he said.

His next comment was revealing. “People were aggressively cajoled, every time you opened your newspaper or put on your TV. What you had was aggressive lending by the core banks that toyed with low interest rates. It was like crack cocaine.”

He did not add that people did not have to buy into this tripe and nonsense. It is difficult for political writers to say the public, aka the voters, can be gobshites.

It’s never advisable for politicians to do such a thing. Yet it is true, from time to time, to say the public can be the authors of their own travails.

At the time, Mr Mac Lochlainn also claimed Mr Kenny was feeding into a Franco-German propaganda of justifying austerity in Ireland. Other critics struck a similar tone – nobody bothered to say that the pivotal 2007 general election was fought by all parties on a boom, boom, boom, set of manifestos. And the public, the gobshites, bought in.

It is less well remembered that during the Davos 2012 discussion on the catastrophic boom and bust, Mr Kenny said that people in Ireland have since refocused on what they can do to help recovery. “People have refocused on their values, on what it is they want to contribute to the wellbeing of the country,” he said.

Many commentators have this week noted that this Davos gathering has lost some of its elite capitalist lustre. But it still retains some of its love-to-hate-it allure for many as it now focuses on global calamity.

War in Europe, raging inflation and faltering if not reversing growth, energy shortages, and a looming US-China trade battle, and maybe even an EU-China trade conflict, are not edifying subjects to be broached by the glitzy ones. Gideon Rachman, the celebrated Financial Times commentator said participants will this week fret over the end of peace, prosperity and global economic integration, rather than toasting their own longevity as they more usually do.

Ukrainian officials will be on the prowl seeking for as much extra financial, military and humanitarian support possible. They will watch delegates for signs of waning commitment to their cause while arms companies’ watchers will keep an eye.

Europe’s attendance is led by German chancellor Olaf Scholz. But we will have the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Poland, Greece, Finland and Spain, plus key figures in Nato and the European Central Bank.

Speeches will resound with dire warnings about climate change and a litany of other global crises overshadowed by war in Europe. Happily it snowed heavily in recent days preventing the whole show becoming an advertisement for climate woes.