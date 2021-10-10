| 7.9°C Dublin

Gleeful cackling at Brexit hiccups allows us to believe our own hype

Eilis O'Hanlon

It’s the potential flaws in our own economic way of life we should be worrying about — instead, we smugly mock the UK over petrol shortages

Our desire for cheap food trumps all. Picture by PA Expand
Young people can't afford houses but they can buy cheap coconuts from the Ivory Coast... for as long as our current trading model holds up, that is. Picture by Claudio Ventrella/ Depositphotos Expand

Imagine, as an eminent economist somewhat optimistically predicted last week, that there was a vote in favour of Irish unity some time in the next 10 years. It’s not unreasonable to expect disruption and difficulties in Ireland’s economy and society following such a vote.

Supporters of reunification would need to be prepared to shoulder those burdens in pursuit of that holy grail, and would surely do so willingly.

What would we think if the response of our unionist neighbours over the Border and British ones across the Irish Sea was to cackle gleefully at every obstacle, losing no opportunity to say “I told you so,” and smugly suggest that everyone who voted for reunification must now be bitterly, and rightly, regretting it?

