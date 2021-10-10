Gleeful cackling at Brexit hiccups allows us to believe our own hype

Imagine, as an eminent economist somewhat optimistically predicted last week, that there was a vote in favour of Irish unity some time in the next 10 years. It’s not unreasonable to expect disruption and difficulties in Ireland’s economy and society following such a vote.

Supporters of reunification would need to be prepared to shoulder those burdens in pursuit of that holy grail, and would surely do so willingly.

What would we think if the response of our unionist neighbours over the Border and British ones across the Irish Sea was to cackle gleefully at every obstacle, losing no opportunity to say “I told you so,” and smugly suggest that everyone who voted for reunification must now be bitterly, and rightly, regretting it?

That’s effectively the role which the Irish media now plays, with malicious relish, in relation to Brexit.

We wouldn’t respond this way if the Scots ever voted for independence. Not a chance. We’d wish them well with the inevitable economic growing pains which would ensue, and condemn any efforts to make them “pay” for the audacity of wanting to go it alone; but the English are to be given no such leeway. Their noses, like those of naughty puppies, must be rubbed in every puddle of bad news.

Was it really so terrible to leave the EU? Is it genuinely that hard for us to believe in a world where Ireland freely choosing to stay in the EU, and Britain freely choosing to leave, can co-exist, different but equal?

What political toxins and damaged national psychology must be at work under the surface to make so many in Ireland actively want, indeed need, Brexit to fail to prove them right?

The latest round of cackling glee was prompted by recent UK petrol shortages, caused, it was widely reported, by a lack of HGV drivers.

The situation was slightly more complex than that. It usually is. A detailed analysis of UK petrol supplies actually found only a small drop in volume delivered.

The shortage really was because of panic buying. The fall in driver numbers likewise has a range of different causes, all exacerbated by the lockdown. Brexit is part of it, but it’s not the whole story.

We don’t want nuance, though. It doesn’t fit the narrative, which is that the Brits have behaved stupidly and must now suffer for their sins.

But even if everything critics alleged about Brexit was true, are they really saying our way of life in Europe depends on a steady stream of cheap immigrant labour willing to work for low or minimum wages in jobs that we don’t want to do? It doesn’t exactly sound great when put like that.

If anything, it ought to prompt a rethink about what has become of societies and economies that they must function in this way. We know who bears the brunt in such a scenario.

Irish data says it’s women, young people, and non-nationals who do those jobs, particularly in the food and hospitality sectors. Many go on to earn higher wages, but non-nationals are far less likely to escape the trap.

Whatever they might claim, Tory Brexiteers are not trying to bring about a revolutionary shift to a high-wage economy which doesn’t rely on the exploitation of immigrants and the low paid. That would suggest Boris Johnson actually has a plan. If it does happen, it will be by accident.

But would it be terrible if it did?

In one Irish supermarket last week, a single coconut cost just 49 cents.

The coconuts came from the Ivory Coast in west Africa, over 8,000 kilometres away. It’s considered an economic success by African standards. Even so, 45pc of the population live in poverty, the same level as three decades ago, and Covid brought the sharpest drop in GDP in 40 years. Over one million people born there are estimated to be living abroad.

How can it be ethical or sustainable for us to walk into a shop in Ireland and pay them 49 cents for a coconut?

Ivory Coast may well be in a worse state if it couldn’t export its produce, but it’s about the price we’re prepared to pay for what they give us.

We know from our own experience that Irish farmers don’t get prices for their animals and crops which allow them to survive without subsidies; they in turn are forced to pay low wages to their own workers. How much harder must it be in Africa? We just choose not to think about it. Our desire for cheap food trumps all.

Everywhere you look, similar tensions spring into view. The energy crisis that’s set to hit hard during what’s expected to be a very cold winter looms alarmingly. People could die in the coming months as a result.

Some economists are even warning that “financial fragility” and “explosive levels of debt”, coupled with rising prices and soaring wealth inequality, could easily plunge the world into another catastrophic recession.

Our present answer is to borrow and print more money. Is that sustainable too? We cross our fingers and hope that cleverer people than us have found a way to make it work. But isn’t that what we hoped before every other financial crash in history?

Basically the prevailing consensus is that there is no more need to balance the books, meaning there’s no limit to the amount that sovereign governments can spend. The stability of our society rests on the gamble that these risks are manageable.

And maybe they are. But it’s been said that we’re sitting on “one of the great bubbles of financial history”.

If it pops, the whole show could go down.

My own sense, for what it’s worth, is that people instinctively know right now that something is wrong. It’s a feeling of disquiet which is exacerbated by the housing market.

Young people can’t afford houses, and perhaps never will, making them lifelong renters with few assets or security, but they will get nice smartphones and a wide range of artisan coffees, and cheap coconuts from Ivory Coast, and avocados from who knows where (also 49 cents last week in the same supermarket), for as long as that trading model holds up.

Ultimately, the risks from Brexit can be mitigated. Even if it suffers some short-term economic pain from leaving the EU, the UK will be fine.

There are also risks to taking other forks in the road, as we discovered last week when forced to raise corporation tax rates after years of insisting that doing so was out of the question.

The deeper fear that all our economies may be built on sinking sand is simply too terrifying to contemplate.

Easier by far to point a mocking finger at unionists for making a fuss about British sausages, or the Brits as they queue to get petrol.

Our pumps are full. The coconuts keep coming. That must mean we’re safe, right? We’d better pray it does, because the consequences otherwise could make Brexit look like a walk in the park.