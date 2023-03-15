| 1.6°C Dublin

Giving an Oscar to McDonagh’s boring and cruel ‘Banshees’ would have been a travesty

Mary Kenny

Colm (Brendan Gleeson) and Pádraic (Colin Farrell) in a scene from 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
It had so many Oscar nominations, and such high praise, that I felt I must see it. And I stuck it out for its near two-hour running time in a sparsely attended cinema where some patrons left halfway through. At least the Achill scenery in The Banshees of Inisherin was captivating, and it features an adorable little donkey.

But for the rest of the movie, I found it cruel, depressing, sadistic and boring. How had this farrago of tedium been plied with such hype and plámás? Then it turned out that Hollywood wasn’t ass enough to garland it with expected Oscars.

