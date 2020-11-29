Girls deserve the truth: that boys can't always be trusted

A new bill went before Cabinet last week. Once passed into law, it will open the door to unlimited fines and/or seven years' imprisonment for anyone who distributes or publishes intimate images of another person without their consent.

It's not before time. Victims of what's known as 'revenge porn' have waited far too long for legislation to catch up with the digital age. Some of the laws dealing with this issue go back to the 1950s. They're woefully inadequate to deal with situations such as occurred in recent days, when thousands of naked images of Irish women were leaked online, causing embarrassment and trauma to those affected.

If the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Other Related Offences Bill can punish even a small percentage of the men involved in this despicable practice, it will have more than justified its existence.

There are, though, two messages that need to go out to the mainly young women who are at risk from this uniquely modern violation.

The first is that it's not their fault if their trust is abused. The second, equally heartfelt, message is this: Under no circumstances should you send naked pictures of yourself to your boyfriend.

Yes, there should be harsh punishments for people who share those pictures online - but don't send the pictures anyway. Yes, young men should be better educated about consent and respect - but don't send the pictures anyway. Yes, websites which host this material should be shut down and forced into financial ruin - but don't send the pictures anyway.

Please. Just don't do it.

Sadly, begging young girls to beware the danger of sharing naked pictures now risks being accused of victim blaming

Labour Senator Annie Hoey - who helped her party draw up the legislation that's now supported by the Government - referred to comments saying if women didn't send nude pictures then they couldn't be posted online, suggesting it was "like saying if people stopped being alive, then when they were murdered they wouldn't be dead".

For novelist Louise O'Neill, it's like telling a girl who goes out in short skirts or walks home alone at night that they "deserved" to be raped.

Young women reading this are free to ignore every contrary word of advice, and listen only to Annie Hoey, Louise O'Neill and others who proffer the same message.

However, they should not do so under the illusion that there is anything a TD or senator or novelist or organisation in the country can do to protect them 100pc of the time, or even 10pc, from a creep who decides to abuse their trust.

Even with a hundred laws on the statute book, only a tiny minority of offenders will ever face punishment, as victims of rape already know to their cost, and no number of speeches in the Oireachtas or columns in a newspaper, or angry discussions on TV and radio will ever change that reality.

The one thing young women can do to minimise their exposure is to not send naked pictures of themselves to their boyfriends at all - and we should be shouting that message from the rooftops so girls don't continue to feel pressurised into going along with it.

That's not blaming the victim. It's giving them the tools with which to protect themselves in a world that won't protect them. That's what we do in plenty of other contexts. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), for example, publishes travel advice for those going abroad to keep them safe.

When it comes to visiting Egypt, the DFA says: "Woman travellers should exercise particular caution and be very aware of personal safety. To avoid unwanted attention, make sure you cover your legs and upper arms when you're travelling outside of resorts." Is it 'blaming the victim' to warn them about danger, or just practical and sensible advice in a dangerous world?

The DFA likewise warns gay travellers to Pakistan to show "caution and discretion at all times", and gay visitors to Russia to "be careful about public displays of affection". Is that enabling homophobia, or is it, as the DFA says, giving people "an objective assessment of the risks you could face" so that they can make "informed decisions"? Most fair-minded people would surely say it's the latter.

Why then, if we accept that it's the right and responsible thing to do to give young women advice on how to protect themselves from predators when they leave the country, is it suddenly unconscionable that we should give them advice in their own country? If we warn them what to do to stay safe in Dubai, why not in Dublin?

It's not enough to just talk about 'consent' as if that ends all conversation. Young people can be placed under enormous pressure to do things that are bad for their mental and physical health and they're not always mature enough to understand the consequences.

You can 'consent' to something in a legal sense, and it can still be a really terrible idea, as the popularity of master/slave relationships in the wake of Fifty Shades of Grey grotesquely proved.

There is nothing wrong in pleading with young women that their interests are best served by not opening themselves to exploitation, however much they think they can trust the recipient.

Precautions won't always be enough. There will be occasions when intimate pictures are taken without consent and put online. Those perpetrators must be punished, too. But in a digital world where digital security is flimsy at best, and privacy is non-existent, we're failing young women by telling them a mere law can protect them from wolves.

Once an image is sent, it may legally still belong to the person depicted in it, but in all practical and realistic senses, the sender has ceded any control over what happens to it next. Anyone who tells them otherwise is lying, or stupid.

Those images will survive forever and, when you're young, the chances are that most of your relationships won't. He's your boyfriend now, he may not be next week. But he will still have the pictures and there is nothing to stop him showing your naked body to his friends, even if he doesn't actually put it on the internet.

Any decent man or boy tempted to ask for such pictures ought to understand why a girl he claims to care about would be best advised to say no in an increasingly porn-saturated culture. If he doesn't understand, dump him and be well rid.

Society used to treat young girls as deserving of truth by telling them that boys, while lovely in other ways, were not trustworthy when it came to sex. Now we pretend reality can be wished away.

Louise O'Neill insists there needs to be "a massive shift in societal attitudes" around these issues, but massive shifts in societal attitudes tend to take time, and sometimes never happen at all, or are only imperfect when they do. Young women have only one life, and it can be ruined with a single snap of a camera phone.

Warning them about that is not the same as demanding they strap on a chastity belt and go live in a nunnery. But it seems some people would rather make themselves feel good by promoting an 'anything goes' culture than risk being seen as prudish, by admitting that young people are not ready to plunge into a sexual jungle armed with nothing more than liberal platitudes.