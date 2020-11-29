| 6.5°C Dublin

Girls deserve the truth: that boys can't always be trusted

Eilis O'Hanlon

Young women must be given the tools to keep themselves safe from predators and creeps, rather than being fed liberal fantasies, writes Eilis O'Hanlon

Victims of what's known as 'revenge porn' have waited far too long for legislation to catch up with the digital age. Stock Image: PA Expand

A new bill went before Cabinet last week. Once passed into law, it will open the door to unlimited fines and/or seven years' imprisonment for anyone who distributes or publishes intimate images of another person without their consent.

It's not before time. Victims of what's known as 'revenge porn' have waited far too long for legislation to catch up with the digital age. Some of the laws dealing with this issue go back to the 1950s. They're woefully inadequate to deal with situations such as occurred in recent days, when thousands of naked images of Irish women were leaked online, causing embarrassment and trauma to those affected.

If the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Other Related Offences Bill can punish even a small percentage of the men involved in this despicable practice, it will have more than justified its existence.

Privacy