Gina Menzies: 'We need to open our eyes to the benefits of offering a céad míle fáilte to 'the other''

Our shared humanity is often buried in fake concepts of superiority by one group or individual over another. Our collective memory of Nazism reminds us of the consequences of the belief in the superiority of any one race.

Shylock, the Jew in Shakespeare's play 'The Merchant of Venice', emphasising his shared humanity with Christians, says: "If you prick us, do we not bleed? If you tickle us, do we not laugh? If you poison us, do we not die?"

Perhaps it is time to ask who are we, the Irish nation? We are descended from Celts, Normans and Vikings with a generous sprinkling of others.

Today we see ourselves not in terms of descent from our blood ancestors but rather as citizens of Europe, welcoming those who come from other lands, sharing with us their experiences, often traumatic, but also bringing other perspectives, languages and insights to enhance our own horizons.

I feel lucky to live in such an open, forward-looking time in our history. As Irish people, we too have experienced being the outsider: cold, hungry, a stranger in foreign lands, happy to work anywhere and to be able to send much-needed money home to those in need.

Let us remember the phrase: "No Irish need apply."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar got it right when he highlighted our new citizens who keep our hospitals afloat, to which we can add nursing homes, crèches, the hospitality sector and many others who work in our successful companies and enrich our nation.

Visit the playground of any of our primary schools and we see children of all nationalities and languages, happily playing together, oblivious of colour, race or creed, many speaking Irish with good Irish accents.

The sacred texts of three of the world's great religions advocate similar attitudes to the stranger - the stranger is to be respected and treated with kindness.

The four Christian gospels describe Jesus as one who befriended everyone, especially those viewed as outsiders in the society of his time; his relationship with women was in spectacular contrast to the culture of his time. He shared his table with everyone, friend and sinner alike.

Love of neighbour is the most powerful message of his teachings: "I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me" (Matthew 25: 35-37).

The Hebrew Torah, the first five books of the Hebrew scriptures, teaches: "If a stranger lives with you in your land, do not molest him. You must count him as one of your countrymen and love him as yourself - for you were once strangers yourselves in Egypt." (Leviticus 19:34).

Islam's phrase 'ibn as-sabil' translates as wayfarer, the traveller on the road who commands aid. Islam exhorts its followers to care for this stranger, to give Zakat (charity) to the wayfarer (Surah 9:60).

Our 'céad míle fáilte' has world recognition. Racist comments do not sit well with our traditional welcome. The imperative to welcome the 'other' needs practical application.

We need better communication with local communities. Public representatives have a responsibility to explain the pluses of these "others", who may be new citizens in our land, just as the Irish finally became citizens in the United States and other countries.

We pride ourselves on our scattered citizenship of the world. Can we not, in the spirit of our common humanity, see ourselves in the stranger?

Despite the scandals and controversies of the Catholic Church in Ireland, many of us adhere to Christian values, well-expressed in St Paul's letter to the Hebrews: "…do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it" (Hebrews 13: 1-3).

'A Remarkable Tale' is a Spanish movie with English subtitles, set in Fuentejuela, a very small village high in a mountain village.

It tells the story of the unexpected arrival of four African dancers, fleeing captivity. Their arrival, in full dance costume, causes more than a small tremor in the frightened villagers.

However, one woman, seeing their humanity as well as their potential to contribute to village life, has the courage to embrace this very welcome diversity. Her mantra becomes "integrate or die".

The population of the village is in decline, heading to the threshold for annexation to another village. Although a comedy, a message of mutual co-operation and respect ensures a win for everyone.

We need to be able to tell, now, a remarkable tale of how the Ireland of the welcomes lives up to its name and stops throwing verbal stones at the "others".

Irish Independent