Gigs with no booze? Fine. Gigs with no phones? Great

Pub doors have been locked since March. Photo: REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan/File Photo

Like many of us, I've been interested to note the things I missed most during lockdown.

Funny enough, for someone who spends far too much time in bars, either for work or for pleasure, I didn't miss the pubs being closed. I feel sorry for my mates who work in the bar trade and have been left without a job, but in the smaller scheme of things, going six months without a pint in my local has been surprisingly easy.

But while I didn't mind taking a break from being a barfly, the absence of gigs has become a much bigger issue.