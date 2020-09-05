Gigs with no booze? Fine. Gigs with no phones? Great

Like many of us, I've been interested to note the things I missed most during lockdown.

Funny enough, for someone who spends far too much time in bars, either for work or for pleasure, I didn't miss the pubs being closed. I feel sorry for my mates who work in the bar trade and have been left without a job, but in the smaller scheme of things, going six months without a pint in my local has been surprisingly easy.

But while I didn't mind taking a break from being a barfly, the absence of gigs has become a much bigger issue.

As it happens, the last show I was meant to attend before the cancellation was China Crisis in Whelan's. As band names go, it was certainly prophetic.

But the simple joy of anticipation ahead of a gig is something we all enjoy and you're never too old to head out to a good band and let your hair down.

Now there are reports that the Government may relax the restrictions on live music if the venues don't serve any booze.

This has been furiously condemned by people who insist that a gig ain't a gig unless you've a beer in your hand. While I would normally concur, what is most important to you - getting out to see a concert or having a drink?

The powers that be shouldn't stop there.

If we're going to bring in new restrictions for live performances, can we also ban people recording shows on their phone?

I've lost count of the times I've had to crane my neck and stand on the tip of my toes because some eejit has decided that the only way to enjoy the experience is to film it.

A friend of mine used to be seriously triggered by people blocking his line of sight with their phones and he nearly came to blows with someone at a Hall And Oates gig a few years ago - surely the first time there has ever been crowd trouble at a Hall And Oates performance.

Indeed, it's not just gigs, I was at a rugby match last year and a numpty in front of me recorded the whole match on his tablet.

Look, everyone, just watch the event you're at.

I bet most of these oafs never even watch the footage.

We're all hearing a load of old blather about the way things will be different when we emerge on the other side of this pandemic.

Dumping the phones before a gig or a match would certainly be one positive result.

Just enjoy the experience.