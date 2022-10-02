| 10.1°C Dublin

Getting close to ending the scourge of long-Covid

Luke O'Neill

Positive signs are now emerging from research into this most miserable and lingering of diseases, writes Prof Luke O’Neill

A huge amount of research has been happening into long-Covid because there are so many people to study. Picture by Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand

Something significant happened on Thursday in relation to Covid-19. The RTÉ website has what’s called a strapline across the top of the screen, with words like ‘News’, ‘Climate Change’ and ‘Ukraine’. On Thursday ‘Covid-19’ disappeared. It’s a topic that is now part of the general news. This is a sure sign that we are indeed emerging from the pandemic.

Watch this space though, because the winter surge might lead to Covid-19 going back up into the strapline. A surge seems to be starting in the UK, with hospital admissions for Covid-19 up 48pc in England last week. This is a concern. We should therefore see a rise in hospitalisations here too. We can be hopeful that the HSE’s plan to help the hospitals, which involves increased capacity and staff, will protect us. 

