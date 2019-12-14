Gerard O'Regan: 'What Johnson era will bring still a mystery but it's unlikely to be caring or sharing'

Here, a third-floor flat was childhood home for former British Conservative prime minister John Major. This week he made a last-minute pre-election plea to voters not to back the party to which he devoted so much of his life. His loathing for Boris Johnson and his anti-Europe zeal has been overwhelming.

The cramped Brixton flat was where Major and his family lived when 'they came down in the world again'. Yet from such modest beginnings - and despite having left school at 16 - he would fight his way to the pinnacle of British politics.

His route to the top could hardly be in greater contrast to that travelled by the current party leader, whose Eton and Oxbridge education, plus the solace of family money, comforted him in times of trial.

The fortunes of Major's father, a former music hall entertainer and trapeze artist, went into free-fall when a garden gnome business collapsed.

In the aptly named Coldharbour flat, the young Major dreamed of fighting his way to a better life. Surprisingly, given his circumstances, it was the Conservatives rather than the Labour Party which provided a pathway to 10 Downing Street.

Major was inevitably a product of his time and place. But his recent entreaties for a rejection of the Johnsonian vision of the future have been met with a thumping no. Millions of voters have spoken - it's now Boris's way or the highway for the prime minister's countless critics.

The ripples from this general election will flow far and wide. Not even the most adept of insiders predicted what has been an astounding result. Vast swathes of the 'working class' plumped for the posh boy and his posh party.

Their parents and grandparents, in the great industrial cities of northern England and the Welsh heartlands, could never, ever back a Tory candidate. They would have been revolted at such a thought. Yet a certain desperation in the current generation pushed them to do the unthinkable.

There will be many a post-mortem on how the voters have spoken. But one central conclusion cannot be avoided. Immigration is a powerful emotive thread running through English life. The bottom line is there is vast support for a curb on the numbers coming to live in the country from overseas. The Tories touched a chord. Old political loyalties were thrown aside as Boris Johnson repeated again and again he would 'get Brexit done'.

The Conservatives were also offered an open goal by Jeremy Corbyn. His unreconstructed left-wing view of the way things should be - plus a serious charisma deficit - made him unelectable as prime minister. The Labour Party is confronting a crisis which it may not be able to resolve.

A hardline unelected inner cabal holds it in its grip. Efforts to move it into the broad social democratic centre could be impossible. The future is grim when it comes to getting a parliamentary majority in the absence of groundbreaking change.

All the while, nationalism in its various guises ripples beneath the surface of British life. Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland is diverging from Boris Johnson's England apace; something will have to give sooner rather than later. His instincts to allow this issue drift may become untenable.

In Northern Ireland, the DUP must rue the day it got entangled with hardline Brexiteers. The future of Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds as leaders of the DUP is on the line, as unionism faces another crossroads.

And so we can but wait to see what the Johnson era holds. He is a mystery and a maverick. These are not necessarily political liabilities.

The UK will leave the EU. But his comfortable Commons majority will allow him forge a sensible middle-ground deal - if this is his heart's desire.

From an Irish perspective, all things being equal, it's as good an election result as we could have hoped for.

Meanwhile, around Coldharbour Lane there are those who ache for better times. Boris says he will lead a new kind of caring, sharing, government.

But that old warrior John Major might muse: don't hold your breath.

