Gerard O'Regan: Timely reminder of nature’s power gives us all a lift

There are heartening plans to help white-tailed eagles thrive in the Irish countryside once again. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Gerard O'Regan

It’s hard to measure what a sun-soaked bank holiday weekend in rainy old Ireland does for the national mood, but a skyline of endless blue – and languid warmth for easy living – transfixes us all.