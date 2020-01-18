Gerard O'Regan: 'Just as accord breaks out in North, history confronts us with dark memories'

This week the maverick of the moment bounced into Stormont buildings. Two women awaited him.

A fixed smile cloaked their true feelings as the sometimes charming chancer from 10 Downing Street strode towards them.

He was grinning a lot. But was this not a time to be chuffed? Sinn Féin and the DUP getting together to try to forge another new day for Northern Ireland.

All his political instincts told Johnson he should muscle in on an obvious feelgood factor.

And this time he might have got his interaction with the ladies just about right. A kiss on the cheek for Arlene Foster - after all, he knows her reasonably well. Not all that long ago, his Tory party and her DUP had stitched up what both sides agreed was an honour-bound Brexit deal.

But then Boris did the dirty on Arlene. He sold her down the river, plunging her leadership into near crisis. He suddenly decided Leo Varadkar would better serve his Brexiteering interests and political ambitions than a troublesome DUP.

Still, this week he bounded towards her - their first real meeting since their great falling-out. 'No hard feelings and sure tomorrow is another day' seemed the essence of the Johnson persona.

And then he gave her that kiss. But this was a kind of intimacy he just could not bring himself to share with the other lady in waiting.

Michelle O'Neill seemed momentarily uncertain just how reactive she should be as the bulky, overbearing Tory leader moved towards her. Still, the moment demanded chivalry all round. And so as befitted the situation, the Sinn Féin leader and Boris shared a thumping handshake. And both were smiling.

It's always time for a kind of celebration when the North's warring tribes come together - in however nervous and fitful a fashion. But few can personify heady upbeat optimism as much as Johnson. So before his whirlwind Belfast stopover ended, he exuded huge jollification at what he sees as good times all round for both unionist and nationalist.

Meanwhile, we can only hope he will leave Julian Smith as Northern Ireland Secretary after the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. In a minuscule amount of time in the job, he played a steady hand with a surety of touch. Such skills will be crucial when squalls threaten to topple things in the months ahead.

South of the Border, we had an almighty row as to whether or not we should "commemorate" the RIC and the role - complex and confusing - they played during the birth pangs of this State. It was bound to reawaken old instincts dredged from our memory bank.

Did some collude with the Black and Tans to wreak terror at a pivotal time in our history? Were not the vast majority "ordinary decent Catholic Irishmen", doing a basic policing job in an era of poverty and penury?

Despite some hysterics on all sides, the RIC row had its consolations. We were again forced to travel down the rocky road to another time.

However, history is often cast in shadows; through the prism of the past it is easy to see what we want to see.

Meanwhile, the new Northern power-sharing deal will soon be buffeted, when the unionist side of the argument celebrates its own centenaries. The Government of Ireland Act which partitioned the island was set in train 100 years ago.

We are moving steadily towards other landmark dates north of the Border, such as the creation of the RUC and the formation of what became known as the B Specials.

Once more there will be the challenge of remembering. The unionist side of the argument will have its own certainties. And south of the Border, we will recall epoch-making events - laced in tragedy - such as the Civil War.

Too many emotions may be stirred in what a certain WB Yeats termed "the deep heart's core".

