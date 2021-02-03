George Clooney’s domestic skills are so much sexier than any big Valentine’s gesture

Just when you think to yourself that George Clooney can’t get any better, along he comes and… well, gets even better.

Already we know Clooney to be a fan of funny pranks, a director of great films, an adopter of pot-bellied pigs, a cutter of his own hair (for 25 years now) and a man who marries powerful lawyers.

And now, we hear that he can also work a sewing machine like a pro.

Clooney has, according to an interview with AARP magazine, taken up sewing as one of his quarantine activities.

"I do a lot of sewing the kids' clothes. And my wife's dress that tore a couple of times," Clooney said.

The actor revealed that he taught himself how to sew years ago, in his single days.

"I was a bachelor for a long time and didn't have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things," Clooney said.

"If we were on an island and you had to pick somebody to help you survive, I would pick me. Ask all of my friends and they would pick me, too. I can make a waterspout out of this and a pitcher out of that."

Well, excuse me while my heart skips an unironic and highly appreciative beat over here. The mental image of Clooney whizzing away on a dress for a three-year-old gives me all the feels.

Yes, I hate that I’m giving a man kudos for a skill that most women picked up by the time they were out of white frilly socks, but here we are. Yes, that in itself is patronising.

I don’t make the rules, but there is something genuinely quite sexy about a man who knits or can do needlepoint… and not even in an ironic, hipster-hobby fashion.

In fact, we probably don’t give enough kudos to the men in our lives who don’t see this stuff as ‘women’s chores’. And they are out there.

A friend of mine leaves all the crafting to her husband; my own partner prides himself on dominion of the slow cooker. Another friend gifted my daughter a Fair Isle jumper made with his own fair hand (he also makes blackberry wines and bakes like it’s his job. Calm down, he’s taken).

But if we women welcome this as a normal turn of events, why, for the love of Martha Stewart and all who sail in her, do we find it so attractive?

Is it because the stereotype of the hapless bachelor, replete in odd socks and sleeping on scratchy brown bedclothes that he nabbed from his mother’s hot press, still endures?

Or is it that Clooney, seemingly that secure in his own masculinity, is evidently so proud of his new skill-set, as well he might be?

There’s nothing hotter than a man who knows how to look after himself. It shows resourcefulness of character. It’s the measure that he isn’t likely to sit back in a romance and let someone else do all the heavy lifting. That alone is incredibly sexy.

We’ve heard so many instances in which lockdown has imprisoned women in a sort of ’50s-style situation, where the majority of tasks – homeschooling, housework, life admin, childcare, work – falls to them.

And there are men who appear only too happy to let this dynamic settle, because it works out pretty well for them.

One pal admitted that, even though she and her partner are working from home, her children never call for their father, because he is thought to be doing more ‘serious’, uninterruptible work. Her partner hasn’t busted this particular myth.

Another friend mentions an all-too-familiar situation where, asked to do something like load the dishwasher, her husband bungles it so spectacularly that he’s never ‘asked’ to do it again.

This, dear, reader, is not sexy, right down to the ‘being asked’ bit. It’s the action of a selfish sleveen who believes that ‘women’s work’ is beneath him.

Given the time of year that’s in it, I can only dispense one bit of advice to any female looking for proper, heart-stopping romance: forget the chocolates, the flowers and the ghetto-blaster blaring outside your bedroom window.

Find yourself a man who can iron properly, and you’re definitely looking at a head-start.

RTÉ can offer more than just a buffet of corona-misery

It was bound to happen. An inevitable moment. And while I might usually give a wide berth to people moved to pick up the phone or put pen to paper to complain about TV – the remote control is RIGHT THERE, folks – I feel that this time, they might have a point.

RTÉ viewers have complained that The Late Late Show has become a buffet of misery that’s heavy on the Covid doom and light on actual entertainment. And viewers of Claire Byrne Live have seemingly had enough too.

“Watching Claire Byrne feels like you’re injecting depression straight into your body,” one poster observed.

On the one hand, keeping on top of pandemic-related events is no bad thing. And RTÉ must feel that they’ve thought of their ‘welcome distraction’ quota, with Pulling With My Parents, First Dates Ireland and Fleabag on the current schedule.

Don’t get me wrong – there have been televisual triumphs in the last year. But these viewers are right. We cannot rely on the ins and outs of Covid to fill an entire schedule, not least of flagship shows.

A full year in, and blanket coverage of the pandemic seems just lazy by now. Surely we have wrung every talking point out of it?

Now is the perfect opportunity for the broadcaster to take a few risks on the two terrestrial channels, rather than using the Player as a testing board for new talents.

Not that you’d know it at all, but there are other things happening in the world.

Janey mac! We Irish officially have the least annoying accents

A new study, conducted by TheKnowledgeAcademy.com, notes that the Irish accent is the least annoying accent of all the English-speaking countries.

250 singletons were asked to listen to a five-minute narrative; the data concluded that the American accent was the most annoying with most people switching off the recording within a minute, while the Irish accent seemed to fare pretty well, with people listening to it for, on average, four minutes.

Clearly, none of these singletons have ever been on the DART, where the Irish and American accent seem one and the same.