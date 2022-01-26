| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

General practice nurses stood on the Covid frontline, but we aren’t getting any recognition

Clare Conlan

General practice nurses have had a crippling workload through the pandemic. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire Expand
Clare Conlan Expand

Close

General practice nurses have had a crippling workload through the pandemic. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

General practice nurses have had a crippling workload through the pandemic. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Clare Conlan

Clare Conlan

/

General practice nurses have had a crippling workload through the pandemic. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

I sit with John and hold his hand through double gloves that slip from my sweat. He weeps as he tells me how lonely it is without Mary. She died alone in hospital. No visitors allowed.

Do you think she was scared, nurse?” he agonises. My glasses steam silently with shared sadness. The phone rings, interrupting the only face-to-face interaction John has had with another human in a year. I ignore it.

Most Watched

Privacy