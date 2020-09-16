| 14.9°C Dublin

Gender parties reveal a lack of good taste

Sinead Ryan

 

A far more serious outcome followed another gender-reveal event where fireworks were set off, at El Dorado Ranch park in California the week before, setting fire to 7,300 acres of beautiful, now dead, parkland and resulting in the evacuation of a town of 54,000 people nearby. Photo: Will Lester/The Orange County Register/SCNG/AP Expand

There were lots of things we hadn't heard of when I was a new mother. Three-in-one 'travel systems' for babies, parental leave, baby showers, gender-reveal parties. How we coped, I'll never know.

The latter is a ridiculous American import which I sincerely hope smart Irish parents never adopt. They seem to have become a 'thing' though, when honestly and truly, revealing the gender of your unborn child is only news if you don't expect it to be either a boy or a girl.

Who cares? As any parent will attest, almost overwhelmingly they don't mind in the least, as long as it's a healthy infant.