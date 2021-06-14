| 16.1°C Dublin

GB News is so cheap, dreary and amateurish even the most Brexity bigot will struggle to stay awake

Pat Stacey

GB News presenters and personnel line up for a group photo last night ahead of the station's launch.. Photo: Gareth Milner/GB News/PA Wire Expand

THERE were surely plenty of red faces behind the cameras during last night’s launch of GB News.

There was certainly a big red face in front of the camera: Andrew Neil, the right-wing channel’s chairman, star attraction and host of the hour-long welcome programme.

Following what were reportedly disastrous rehearsals, Neil was apparently worried that technical difficulties would turn the big night into a catastrophe.

