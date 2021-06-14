GB News is so cheap, dreary and amateurish even the most Brexity bigot will struggle to stay awake

THERE were surely plenty of red faces behind the cameras during last night’s launch of GB News.

There was certainly a big red face in front of the camera: Andrew Neil, the right-wing channel’s chairman, star attraction and host of the hour-long welcome programme.

Following what were reportedly disastrous rehearsals, Neil was apparently worried that technical difficulties would turn the big night into a catastrophe.

He was right to fret. The GB News launch was a s***show of epic technical incompetence. The picture quality was atrocious. Everything looked like it was being shot on an iPhone 4 and relayed through a dodgy Skype connection.

The sets were ugly, the dominant colour being black, and seemingly lit by a couple of 60-watt bulbs.

The sound was out of synch, making everyone look like they were in a badly-dubbed 1970s Kung Fu movie. The volume levels were all over the place – when, that is, there was actual sound.

Neil Oliver, the former BBC archaeology presenter-turned-preening GB News presenter, was chatting to Neil when his microphone failed. Alas, they managed to get it fixed, so Oliver could remind us of his opinion, first expressed last week, that lockdown was “the biggest single mistake in world history”.

What, bigger than Neville Chamberlain trying to appease Hitler? Bigger than Stuart Pearce missing a penalty against Germany at Italia 90?

Look, if we must talk about GB News, even if it’s just this once, we might as well keep the references relevant to the things of major interest to the channel’s target audience; such as beating the Germans at war (1939-45), beating the Germans at football (1966), not beating the Germans at football (nearly all the time).

Introductory hour of unearned backslapping over, Andrew Neil departed – leaving the remaining three hours in the less than capable hands of Dan Wootton, a former hack with The Sun, whereupon things got even worse.

Just as Wootton’s first guest, Nigel Farage, was getting into his spluttering stride with an attack on the Black Lives Matter movement, he was cut off by an advert for pizzas. He didn’t reappear after the break.

The sound cut out again, although not nearly long enough for my liking, when Wootton was nattering with Alan Sugar. Asked if he’d ever taken the knee himself, Sugar said: “Where would I take the knee – Sainsbury’s?”

Still, even if things weren’t alright on the night, surely they’d have the technical glitches sorted out for today, the first full day of broadcasting? Nope.

The sound was still appalling – and in the case of a couple of outside broadcasts, non-existent – and even more out of whack with the visuals than the night before.

The three breakfast show presenters, Kirsty Gallacher, Nana Akua and Darren McCaffrey, were marooned on a gloomy set that evoked a dimly-lit restaurant late at night.

What emerged most strongly from enduring the opening morning of GB News was how cheap, dreary and amateurish it looks. Neil has promised it will “do news differently”. This seems to mean not doing news at all.

It takes specific topics it knows will pique the interest/stoke the prejudices of its audience – taking the knee, immigration, cancel culture, the 39th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War – and regurgitates them throughout the day.

The post-breakfast schedule is divided into three-hour slabs, each with two presenters, and everyone just blathers on and on (when you can hear them) until one segment blurs into the next.

GB News has a clear “anti-woke” agenda – Neil’s own nightly slot even has a segment called “Woke Watch” – but after the initial rush, even the dullest-minded, most Brexity, most xenophobic bigot might struggle to stay awake.