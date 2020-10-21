Future generations will pay for our failure to reduce costs in health and building sectors

Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe pictured at Government Buildings,Dublin for Budget 2021. NO FEE NO REPRO FEE. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY.

The major beneficiaries of Ireland's biggest ever Budget were the health and construction sectors. Both have serious productivity problems with high costs by international standards. They harm Ireland's national productivity as a small open economy facing competition at home and abroad.

Department of Health data indicates that Irish health expenditure as a share of modified Gross National Income is 12pc - the third highest in the world after the USA at 16.9pc and Switzerland at 12.2pc.

Ireland has 13.3pc of its population aged over 65 but the US index for that share is 1.22 times Ireland's while Switzerland is 1.43 times Ireland's. So we may have the highest health expenditure in the world on an age-adjusted basis, especially when the 2021 Budget kicks in.

The Irish contrast with the other EU states is notable. All combine a lower national income share than Ireland spent on health with much higher proportions of older people in their populations. Germany has a population over 65 which is 1.74 times Ireland's, France is 1.53 times, the EU average is 1.54, the UK is 1.35, Spain 1.47, Portugal is 1.68, Sweden and Poland are 1.35, the Netherlands and ­Denmark are 1.50, and Belgium is 1.43.

In August 2020, the Irish health service employed 124,705 people, an increase of 4,887 since last December, 5,651 since August 2019, and 24,329 since October 2013. The year-on-year increase to August 2020 was 5.7pc. The increase in staff since 2013 was 24.6pc. Budget 2021 announced a further increase of 16,000 healthcare posts, an increase of 20,887 posts since last December, a 17pc increase.

Between 2010 and 2019, total public expenditure on health increased by 28.8pc in real terms. (Health in Ireland, published by the Department of Health, Table 6.1). A further €4bn was added to the health budget for 2021 last Tuesday. The Department of Finance Expenditure Report 2021 planned for an increase of almost €1.9bn, or 10.7pc. Budget day ­doubled the increase to €4bn.

The health sector has been extremely successful at generating the public view that the sector has been starved of staff and funds. It is a high-cost, low-productivity health service by international standards but is a ruthless budget maximiser.

Ireland's construction sector also has a problem with low productivity. The Build Report (2019) found there had been little or no productivity growth in construction here between 2000 and 2016. By contrast, productivity in the domestic-dominated sectors increased by almost 50pc and in the foreign-dominated sectors by over 300pc.

Labour productivity in the Irish construction sector is ranked 14 of 19 in the euro area, and is 24pc below the euro area average. By contrast, across all sectors Irish labour productivity is 34pc above average. Low productivity in a number of sectors, the largest of which is construction, reduces Ireland's national productivity by 5pc.

The rate of increase in prices charged by the Irish construction sector is many times greater than shown in the CSO capital goods price index for building and construction material inputs.

In 2018, the rate of increase in construction tender prices was 7.4pc, or 25 times the whole sale price index for building and construction input materials of 0.3pc.

Finally, the Build Report stated that had Irish construction kept pace with other domestically dominated sectors, gross value added would have been €3.1bn higher. (Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, 2019).

A high-cost, low-productivity construction sector undermines national competitiveness. On February 18, the Statista Research Department of Hamburg found Dublin monthly apartment rents to be the fifth most expensive of 37 European cities. Dublin was exceeded only by Paris, ­London, Luxembourg and Geneva.

Dublin rents were 39pc higher than Stockholm, 45pc higher than Frankfurt, 50pc higher than Brussels, and 60pc higher than Rome, Madrid, Vienna and Athens. Dublin rents were over two-and-a-half-times those in Eastern European capital cities in the EU single market, such as Prague and Warsaw.

High housing costs lead to homelessness as rents increase faster than incomes. The pursuit of so-called 'affordable' housing in Ireland seeks to transfer the cost to someone else rather than address productivity, the normal route to affordability.

Ireland's high-cost health and construction sectors join one another at the National Children's Hospital (NCH) in Dublin. The current estimate is €2.7bn for 474 beds, or €5.7m per bed.

Altnagelvin, near Derry, opened 144 ­single-occupancy rooms in February 2019 at a cost of £73.5m, or £510,000 (€573,000) per unit.

The US Army Corps of Engineers built single-occupancy hospital accommodation in Miami at €58,000 per unit and in Washington at €60,000 per unit.

It also appears that the NCH cost problem is getting worse over time. In 2015, it was estimated to cost €450m. Had that cost increased in line with the CSO construction materials input cost of 7.5pc, it would now be about €480m.

The cost has in fact risen by over 70 times the construction input price inflation since 2015 to €2.7bn.

PWC (New Children's Hospital, April 2019) examined the cost escalation of the NCH over about a fifth of the escalation. It traced the problems to 'underestimations', 'poor understanding of risk profile', 'material errors', being allowed to 'progress without control arrangements to keep it on track' and a 'level of detail in the Guaranteed Maximum Price (which) falls far short of what we would expect to see'.

The July increase in public capital spending of €500m was added to by a further €600m this week to bring the total to over €10bn.

Neither minister on Budget day alluded to the Build Report, the PWC Report on capital spending at the NCH, or the IMF report on capital spending problems in Ireland.

Irish public expenditure over the period 2016 to 2021 before Covid increased by 23pc in real terms, double that of Germany, which had the second largest increase, and about four times the increases in France and Italy.

Ireland seeks EU assistance to fund health and construction sectors with costs way in excess of EU partner countries. We have no intention of reforming either sector to bring their costs down to EU average levels. Borrowing is now renamed stimulus.

Tough luck on future generations.