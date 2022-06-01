| 14.7°C Dublin

From over-dieting to the appearance of love bites: The tell-tale signs that your teenager could be in an unhealthy relationship

Psychotherapist and author Cathy Press shares the warning signs that your teen is in trouble

Bad partners can be broken down into five categories

:: The Charmer may shower your teen with gifts to get their way

:: The Bully will send your child into a constant state of fear and anxiety

:: The Mindmixer will coerce your teen into making changes to their appearance

:: The Taker is violent – and that violence may begin with love bites

:: The Keeper is manipulative and will seek to turn your child against you

If you notice a change in behaviour or a series of red flags it&rsquo;s time to check in on your teen Expand
The Taker might start out by giving your teen love bites, before quickly escalating to worse forms of sexual violence. Photo: Stock image Expand

Cathy Press

WHEN your teenager tells you they are in a romantic relationship, it’s natural to feel a mixture of emotions.

Depending on whether you have met their partner before, you might share their happiness or even bond with them over sharing your own memories of first love.

