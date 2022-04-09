From DM-ing Bella Hadid to Zelensky snub, it’s been quite a week for Richard Boyd Barrett

For left-wing Dún Laoghaire TD Richard Boyd Barrett, it has been a week of snubbing a wartime president but privately messaging a top model on Instagram.

His party, People Before Profit, got the plug of a lifetime when supermodel Bella Hadid shared one of his posts on her Instagram stories to over 50 million followers.

Typically, brands would pay hundreds of thousands of euro for a single post with such reach, but for the small party it came entirely free when Hadid shared a 10-week-old post on government funding for horse racing versus domestic violence refuges – €88m and €30m respectively.

She also added the hashtag “People Before Profit” and followed the Dún Laoghaire TD, making him one of the only 728 users she follows.

Speaking earlier this week, Boyd Barrett said he followed Hadid back and sent her a message. “I did send back a message thanking her for the follow and the share and just saying that I’m always glad to be in touch with activists who are campaigning on similar issues to ourselves,” he said.

He said he “honestly” doesn’t know if she has messaged him back and that he believes the supermodel came across him because of a video of his that vent viral, showing him speaking in the Dáil about Palestine.

“I think the reason probably why I came across the radar of Bella Hadid is because of a video from the Dáil where I was speaking about Palestine and double standards in terms of Western policy towards occupation or invasion which went viral around the world,” he said.

“She’s half Palestinian, so I’m assuming that’s the reason I came across her radar.”

On Wednesday, he was one of four People Before Profit TDs who did not applaud after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky gave an emotive speech to the Oireachtas, despite receiving a standing ovation from all other TDs and senators.

In a short speech following Zelensky’s address, Boyd Barrett said the party rejects “completely” the Irish Government using the war in Ukraine as an “excuse to abandon Ireland’s military neutrality”.

Read More

Party colleague Paul Murphy later said: “We can’t applaud calls for more sanctions which are hurting ordinary Russians and only bolstering the Putin regime at home.”

However, this appears to contradict the party’s position on Israel, where it has often pushed for sanctions and the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador in Dublin, Ophir Kariv.

“The vast majority of Russians do not benefit, but rather suffer as a result of Putin’s government and his decision to launch a murderous war,” said a spokesperson for the party.

“The US or British public did not benefit from the decision of Bush and Blair to launch murderous war on Iraq.

“So why sanction them for decisions they did not make and from which they do not benefit?”

However, the party’s decision to not applaud worked in its favour.

The story hit the main headlines on all the national news outlets, overshadowing Mr Zelensky’s powerful speech to the Oireachtas.

Even though Boyd Barrett decided to snub a wartime president, a shout-out from a supermodel deemed a private message in response necessary.

Boyd Barrett said he wasn’t “aware” of Hadid but, in reality, he may have more in common with her than just her political outlook, with both coming from positions of privilege in their own ways.

The biological son of Sinéad Cusack and theatre supremo Vincent Dowling, Boyd Barrett was adopted by architect David Boyd Barrett and his wife Valerie and attended St Michael’s College, a private school in Dublin.

“It seems that Bella Hadid is focused on the substantial issues rather than the glamour of it all,” he said.