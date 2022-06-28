From Bertie’s yellow trousers to Lough Erne – where next for us and the G7?

Is Bertie Ahern’s shocking yellow trousers, when he attended as EU representative at the 2004 G7 summit, the extent of it in so far as Irish people are concerned? Yes, let’s also remember that the stunning Fermanagh countryside around Lough Erne also hosted that august gathering on behalf of David Cameron’s London government back in 2013.

And, before the pedant police get on our case, let’s quickly clarify that during the two Irish direct engagements with this event – defined as an inter-governmental platform – it was actually called the ‘G8’ in both 2004 and 2013.

In the happier days, in the aftermath of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the so-called “end of history”, Russia had been added to this club of the world’s richest nations from 1997. Moscow’s membership was suspended in 2014 after the first Ukrainian invasion, and after some bitter toing and froing, Vladimir Putin definitively quit the forum in 2017.

The G7 leaders – drawn from USA, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Canada and Japan – discuss things like global financial meltdowns, banking collapses, world disease pandemics, and climate change in a burning planet. More recently you can add to that list a war in Europe for the first time in eight decades.

Thus, you can easily see why the trouser choice of Bartholomew Patrick Ahern, on the fateful day of June 9, 2004, was a matter for public fixation. The occasion was hosted by US president George ‘Dubya’ Bush in his near southern US heartland of Savannah, Georgia.

In keeping with tradition, the attending leaders were urged by those strange behind-the-scenes creatures, known as “protocol people”, though there are other terms, to “go smart casual”.

Suffice to say that the bulk of the leaders went with the accomplished politicians’ idea of “casual” by discarding the ties, and eventually, maybe, doffing the jacket, while using the hang-up loop to jauntily swing it over the shoulder. Gerhard Schroder of Germany, Jacques Chirac of France, and Silvio Berlusconi of Italy went that route.

Dubya chose a little more down-home daring with a brown tweedy-looking jacket.

But Ireland’s Bertie Ahern opted for a really out-there look, sporting bright yellow trousers, a blue check shirt,a cream jacket,and brown shoes. Forget the series of interlinked global crises. Hark at the fashion police, and watch An Taoiseach enter the dock for multiple crimes against sartorial conventions.

Dublin and the nation’s poshest tailor, the Louis Copeland empire, were consulted and pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of providing these items of apparel. In mitigation their lawyers pleaded that they never suggested these garments be put together as what the poshies call an ‘ensemble’.

At this point it is important to abandon the pretence of jokey stuff. The G7 leaders are gathered in Bavaria discussing the most important issues for all of us – including Ireland – and our interests are being represented by two EU leaders from Brussels.

We yearn for more innocent days and talk of fashion gaffes amid the beauty of the Erne Lakes.