Frenzy over Richard Bruton's abs can't be compared to centuries of objectification of women

Kirsty Blake Knox

Richard Bruton after taking a dip Expand

I don't think that when any of us woke up on Wednesday morning we thought Richard Bruton's abs would be the news story of the day.

But indeed they were.

The Fine Gaeler caused a veritable online frenzy and Twitter - we were told - had 'lost its mind completely'.