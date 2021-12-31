| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Free public transport could be the way to boldly face our climate change challenges

Martina Devlin

Department of Transport spending on public transport and sustainable mobility will be €1.47bn in 2022. Photo: Colin O'Riordan Expand
Traffic at College Green in Dublin Expand

Close

Department of Transport spending on public transport and sustainable mobility will be €1.47bn in 2022. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Department of Transport spending on public transport and sustainable mobility will be €1.47bn in 2022. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Traffic at College Green in Dublin

Traffic at College Green in Dublin

/

Department of Transport spending on public transport and sustainable mobility will be €1.47bn in 2022. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

‘Be bold and everywhere be bold,” urged the English sociologist and philosopher Herbert Spencer. If we’re serious about reducing carbon emissions, we need daring policies – that’s the best way to shift public behaviour.

Free public transport could be that game changer, with its potential to challenge the car culture embedded in Irish life. The problem is so pressing that free transport alone is not the answer, but in tandem with a suite of measures it could help to deliver change.

Most Watched

Privacy