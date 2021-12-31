Free public transport could be the way to boldly face our climate change challenges

‘Be bold and everywhere be bold,” urged the English sociologist and philosopher Herbert Spencer. If we’re serious about reducing carbon emissions, we need daring policies – that’s the best way to shift public behaviour.

Free public transport could be that game changer, with its potential to challenge the car culture embedded in Irish life. The problem is so pressing that free transport alone is not the answer, but in tandem with a suite of measures it could help to deliver change.

The greatest threat to humanity is not Covid-19, it’s climate change. Since a huge part of our carbon emissions comes from cars, public intervention to encourage drivers out of their vehicles is crucial.

But “cars evil, buses good” finger-wagging is not enough – people must be motivated. This includes helping to make passengers feel safe alongside others on buses and trains, because as we learn to live with Covid, many occasional public transport users have reverted to their cars. The attraction is that the car is an environment they can control.

There’s no such thing as free public transport, because someone always pays – either the passenger or the taxpayer. A further question to consider is whether public transport should even be about making money. In any event, that’s not an issue in Ireland, where public transport is underwritten by the Exchequer to a significant degree.

Department of Transport spending on public transport and sustainable mobility will be €1.47bn in 2022, meaning the State already subsidises buses, trams and trains. In the face of global warming, further incentivisation of public transport use is a must.

Free public transport would require additional funding over and above the current subvention, because of increased capacity costs. What has to be factored in is not only loss of revenue from ticket sales, but an upsurge in demand, which means expanding infrastructure to cater for it. More buses and longer trains would have to be bought and staff numbers grown, which come at a cost. But engineering a shift in behaviour needs to happen, and over time the benefits will outweigh the drawbacks.

In March last year, Luxembourg became the first country to pioneer free public transport. All buses, trains and trams nationwide can be boarded without paying a fare – the largest area in the world to introduce free public transport for residents and tourists alike.

Elsewhere, cities have experimented with the initiative – Tallinn, Estonia is one. Today, 98 cities and towns have some form of free public transport, often with eligibility restricted to specified groups such as residents or senior citizens.

The potential benefits are not just a decline in air pollution and carbon emissions, but a reduction in road congestion, with space cleared for cyclists and pedestrians – which helps to improve a population’s health. In addition, passengers generally have some walking to do before getting on and off, so exercise is taken. Less carbon emission leads to improved air quality, which means less asthma and respiratory diseases. By comparison, cars tend to deal in door-to-door delivery.

Fare abolition can also help to make public transport visible as a travel alternative in areas where residents might have lost the habit of using it, perhaps due to patchy provision from under-investment.

Many people are wedded to their cars, so how to tempt them on to public transport? A mixture of carrot and stick is a tried-and-tested way of transforming behaviour. Let’s look at the carrot first.

If buses, trains and trams are to compete with cars, public transport must be clean, well-maintained, comfortable, reliable and safe. It must also be extensive and well-connected.

Unsurprisingly, the experience of other countries indicates free public transport increases the number of people using it. Strong passenger growth has been reported everywhere there’s free public transport, especially after several years.

But are these numbers a result of car owners switching, or pedestrians and cyclists taking advantage of fare abolition? Alternatively, are they people opting to travel who might not otherwise have done so? This is what economists call “useless mobility” – moving about because it’s free.

Arguably, some people would continue to choose walking or cycling on fitness grounds, at least occasionally. As for useless mobility, it isn’t useless if it prevents people from becoming housebound and isolated. Critics contend that free transport acts as a subsidy for wealthy people who can easily afford to pay. Ideally, supports do need to be targeted toward the less well-off, but in this case, encouraging car users out of their vehicles serves the common good.

Free transport, while an imaginative public policy initiative, is inadequate on its own to drive the level of change that’s essential. Three years after fares were abolished in Tallinn, bus passenger numbers rose from 55pc to 63pc, while car journeys fell from 31pc to 28pc. In other words, drivers weren’t making the switch in sufficient numbers.

There are other ways to reduce car use, such as increasing parking costs, congestion charges or higher fuel taxes. Such measures could be combined with free fares to lower demand for cars. To demonstrate commitment to this course of action, free public parking for state employees must be eliminated, beginning with TDs and senators, civil servants and management and staff in state-owned companies. As a perk, it has no place in the modern world.

A study published by the Department of Transport last April, which focused on how the State could achieve its target of halving transport emissions by the end of the decade, recommended a 300pc increase in city centre parking charges. That would certainly act as a disincentive, unpopular though it would be.

The measure, suggested by the Five Cities Demand Management study, was included among a number of tools designed to bring about more sustainable forms of travel in the five largest urban centres of Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Limerick and Galway.

Free transport may sound radical, but it isn’t such a sweeping change. Senior citizens are already entitled to it, regardless of means: it’s a way of recognising their contribution to the State and keeping them mobile and connected. The health and well-being benefits are recognised and accepted and the cost is regarded as a legitimate one for the State to bear.

Extending free transport universally within Ireland could be a means of delivering progressive social policy – something that improves life for all inhabitants and helps the State to meet its climate obligations. It’s time to be visionary, time to be bold.