| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Frau Merkel is leaving but may not have had her last Belgian chips quite yet

John Downing

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Reuters

There’s an old joke that the world’s largest concentration of chip shops is situated along the French border with the Netherlands. Geography pedants please calm down – we said it’s a joke.

It’s really a left-handed compliment to the Belgians, almost acknowledging that they make the best chips in the world. And that brings us to a key question about the future of Europe: Where are the best chips made in Belgium – and, by extension, the world?

Well, if you rate the august New York Times, it’s Maison Antoine, a kiosk in the corner of Place Jourdan in Brussels. Legend has it that Antoine Desmet set up there in a caravan in 1948, having tired of touring fair grounds, and from 1957 onward what we now know as the European Union also set up shop in the area and grew up around the chipper.

Privacy