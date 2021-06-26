Frau Merkel is leaving but may not have had her last Belgian chips quite yet

There’s an old joke that the world’s largest concentration of chip shops is situated along the French border with the Netherlands. Geography pedants please calm down – we said it’s a joke.

It’s really a left-handed compliment to the Belgians, almost acknowledging that they make the best chips in the world. And that brings us to a key question about the future of Europe: Where are the best chips made in Belgium – and, by extension, the world?

Well, if you rate the august New York Times, it’s Maison Antoine, a kiosk in the corner of Place Jourdan in Brussels. Legend has it that Antoine Desmet set up there in a caravan in 1948, having tired of touring fair grounds, and from 1957 onward what we now know as the European Union also set up shop in the area and grew up around the chipper.

In the other corner of Place Jourdan, you can nip across the road to a nice park and go to the European Parliament. Take another corner exit and you climb a hilly street, past Ireland’s EU embassy and on to the HQ of the law-making Council of Ministers and the policy-guiding EU Commission.

Read More

The location means there’s no knowing who you’ll meet in the chip queue. In fact, most hungry chip-buyers often have utterly no idea the poshly-dressed person beside them has often just half-an-hour earlier slogged through compromise decisions with multi-billion-euro implications across 27 European countries.

But little over five years ago those queueing there had no problem recognising Angela Merkel. The German chancellor slipped out of the European Council building to enjoy Belgium’s national snack.

She ordered her chips with andalouse sauce – that’s mayonnaise spiced with pepper and tomato. It was back in the dreaded time of Brexit marathon summits when the EU still had notions of holding on to the UK and its prime minister, David Cameron (anyone remember him?), was battling hard.

Frau Merkel and the other leaders had hoped to seal a deal over what EU officials had dubbed an “English breakfast”. But the wrangling dragged on; breakfast, brunch and then lunch had to be cancelled.

A dinner to end the deadlock was set for 8pm, but she couldn’t wait, heading out for her chips two hours before that uncertain deadline.

The anecdote was dusted down yesterday as the chancellor landed in Brussels for what was billed as her “last scheduled summit”. The key word there is “scheduled” because we have not seen the last of Frau Merkel quite yet.

True, she is stepping down after 16 years leading Germany and will not contest federal parliament elections on September 26. All the talk is of who will succeed her – but it’s a pretty safe bet that a new German government will take lots of time to pull together.

Ireland is just catching up with the mainland European model of coalition-making, taking from February 8 last year up to June 27 to put together our current three-party arrangement. So, there’s an informal EU leaders’ summit in Slovenia fixed for October 6 and a regular get-together slated for Brussels on October 21 and 22.

Micheál Martin and counterparts can expect “caretaker Chancellor Merkel” at both of those, assuming in this time of Covid-19 there is no emergency summit in the interim. Meanwhile, she is not one for sentimentality, which is just as well, as she got quite a roasting at the latest summit, which finished yesterday.

Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron failed in their last-minute efforts to get approval to restore EU-Russian summits gonged since 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea and followed on with other nefarious acts of aggression. Both Merkel and Macron fear US President Joe Biden stole a march on the EU earlier this month by meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Poland and other former East Bloc states are convinced and said no. It was an unusual humbling outcome for the Franco-German axis, which usually gets its way. Just as well, really, that Frau Merkel has not had her last Brussels chips just yet.

How many more EU summits President Macron will attend is also a matter of conjecture. He’s up for re-election next April and all signs point to an uphill fight with poor local election indicators last week set for a repeat in a second round tomorrow.