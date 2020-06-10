| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Frankenstein deal, a spare tyre, Big Jim and Mary Lou in charge - or vote again

Fionnán Sheahan

Possibility?: Fianna Fáil&rsquo;s Jim O&rsquo;Callaghan flip-flopped after the election on going into talks with Sinn Féin. Pic Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Possibility?: Fianna Fáil&rsquo;s Jim O&rsquo;Callaghan flip-flopped after the election on going into talks with Sinn Féin. Pic Steve Humphreys

Possibility?: Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan flip-flopped after the election on going into talks with Sinn Féin. Pic Steve Humphreys

Possibility?: Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan flip-flopped after the election on going into talks with Sinn Féin. Pic Steve Humphreys

The spinning of hardline positions to your party's base is supposed to happen after coalition negotiations - not during the middle of talks.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party appear to be throwing out the rule book in a government formation process unlike anything that went before. Fine Gael seems to not be conceding ground as it fears it will come to naught, with the Greens simply refusing to get on board. The leadership heave in the Greens by Catherine Martin against Eamon Ryan has certainly had a destabilising effect.

A failure to form a coalition would be the first time in almost 30 years that a talks process didn't produce a government, since the Labour Party and Fine Gael false start in 1992. It will have huge consequences for all the parties.