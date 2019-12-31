Frank Coughlan: 'New year, new you? Just enjoy the damn thing'

Après-Christmas guilt drives a lot of these urges to make amends for past sins. Spending money you didn't have on the sort of things neither you nor your family needed will certainly have focused the mind.

The debit and credit cards, battered, chipped and warped after excess in the frenzy of December, tell their own story. Just the sight of them can lead to pangs of remorse, especially when we know the bills will come banging the door down long before the next modest pay slip turns up to negotiate a bail-out.

Then there's all those other excesses. Only monks and nuns in enclosed orders behave themselves with self-restraint over Christmas and even some of them could tell tales out of cloisters. For those of us in the real world, if that is what it is, doing too much of everything is simply expected. We feel we can't let the side down.

Christmas is irresistible not because of its adorable charm but mostly because the sheer bulk, scale and breadth of its cultural and commercial totalitarianism make it virtually impossible to avoid.

By the time New Year's Eve comes along people feel bodily bloated and emotionally deflated. Only natural then that January 1 becomes the first day of the rest of many people's lives. Life must be renewed with a brand new curriculum vitae designed for a new year, new decade and new them.

No place here for past inadequacies, failings or extremes. Neatly typed, smartly designed, this CV becomes the mission statement for their personal Year Zero. They resolve to be fitter, positive and confident, stronger and resilient, kinder and compassionate. In short, they'll be nobody's fool and everybody's best friend.

Such New Year's resolutions can occasionally work out. We all know stories of the slobbering serial drunk who turns over a new leaf one January and never sits on a barstool to bore for Ireland again. Uplifting, I'm sure.

Mostly though, people pressure themselves to make resolutions they can't keep, created to fix things that weren't really broken but simply need tinkering instead.

In a moment of temporary post-Christmas stress disorder, a combination of moral, physical and financial delirium tremors, people make promises to themselves they can't keep.

Don't bother. Have a happy New Year instead.

Concern for our planet is no match for a festive sale

There was a sense about in 2019 that it had finally dawned on us that our planet was on the verge of an irreversible catastrophe.

We spoke not of climate change but of climate crisis; of something terrible about to happen rather than a vague notion that something might.

Greta Thunberg admonished us with the innocence of a child but the persuasive force of a very authoritative adult.

The world sat up and took notice. Or so it seemed, until Christmas came bearing too many gifts.

There is something about Stephen's Days sales, in particular, that speaks to the worst part of us.

It's as if the month-long shopping orgy that precedes the 25th isn't enough. We need a fix within 24 hours.

This ludicrous obsession with pawing more tack is totally at odds with any genuine concern we might pretend to have for the planet.

Many of the nice things that make our modern lives more convenient and fun are the same things that burn the place up.

Still, queues of lemmings can't help but endlessly feed the greedy till, being either too dense to make the connection or too selfish to bother.

Irish Independent