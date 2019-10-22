Frank Coughlan: 'How Halloween fright left me scarred for life'

So a crudely carved pumpkin, a tea-light candle flickering inside its cranium, will illuminate our porch next week and the little beggars will be generously dosed with enough sweeties to send them home happy and hyper.

Halloween has changed a lot since I was in short trousers during Ireland's unswinging sixties, but not so much that I don't recognise it. It's more Americanised now, of course, but everything is. We are all so starred-and-striped it is hard to tell us from the real deal. Which is awesome, right?

But we didn't violate outsized American vegetables back then and use them as props because Irish farmers didn't grow such hideous things.

Our costumes never amounted to much either and were rarely created out of anything more imaginative than a bedsheet liberated from some unfortunate's clothesline and a sweaty Woolworth's mask you couldn't breathe through.

We misbehaved though and were far more interested in the tricks than the treats. I remember bellowing through the letterboxes of those who didn't respond to our insistent knocking, or simply hadn't answered quickly enough.

This was mostly to prompt a good chase or at least a stern telling off. Much more fun than being gifted a fistful of inedible monkey nuts or a windfall apple that had more wrinkles than your granny.

One year we wandered down to a swankier part of our neighbourhood where the crunchy drives boasted polished and waxed Ford Zephyrs and the detached red brick houses had chiming doorbells. Word reached us these well-offs, blessed with the gift of true affluence, were keen to give something back.

Imbued with the sort of confidence only a 10-year-old could summon, I boldly told a forbidding looking lady with a Mrs Slocombe blue-rinse that, if it was okay with her, I'd prefer cash.

It was not.

Her face contorted by undisguised rage and her ample bosom swollen with indignation, she lunged from the doorway, tugged me by the ear, spun me around and ran me out of the gate. My feet hardly touched the ground.

As a departing gift, she gave me a hefty smack across the back of the head and asked, rhetorically I assumed, 'What about the starving children in Biafra?' Truly frightened but not to my recollection contrite, I legged it.

On the lonely, dark walk back to mammy, and by now having come over all blubby, I decided it was the scariest Halloween ever. It was.

What's on digital menu? A serving of McFlustered

Homeward bound at a still respectable hour after a few pints last Friday I found myself passing McDonald's. Able to resist anything except temptation I wandered in.

Chips and a burger after a feed of lager, after all, is a tradition that goes back to Cúchulainn himself and even gets a mention in Dev's comely maidens' speech.

I was faced with a wall of glaring oblong screens that would take my order. They insisted.

I tapped this, scrolled that, added, confirmed and deleted, started again. All I wanted was a Big Mac and fries but managed instead to order multiples of both and an Oreo McFlurry.

Flustered and humiliated, I slunk away and instead found a greasy chipper where the women called me pet and added extra salt.

Digi fast food? Not for me, thanks. No stomach for it.

