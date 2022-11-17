Former US president Donald Trump proves that even his loyal fan base cannot trust him

“America’s comeback starts right now,” former US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday night as he announced another White House run.

Trump ticked off a list of real accomplishments, took pot shots at president Joe Biden, railed against the status quo and, in an unintentionally humorous moment, promised to “unify people”.

Most candidates with Trump’s baggage would have no hope of reclaiming the White House. But the ex-president’s devoted base makes him a legitimate contender.

Even after Trump refused to concede the 2020 presidential election and sparked a riot at the US Capitol, his base has largely remained loyal to him.

Why is it so hard to let Trump go? Comedian Dave Chappelle offered insight into this question hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Chappelle, who lives in Ohio, said Trump is “very loved” because he is “an honest liar”.

Here’s what Chappelle meant by that oxymoron: Trump’s appeal was admitting to the “commoners” that their suspicions about how the rich play the system were true.

“We’re doing everything that you think we are doing,” he paraphrased Trump as acknowledging.

Trump’s shamelessness among a sea of posers has meant that neither off-colour comments nor January 6 nor underperforming mid-term elections would ever end his bond with his voters.

But something else might. Trump seems to be turning his gifts for gaming the system against his allies – something that’s beginning to dawn on his voters.

His first misstep came at a rally in Florida on the Saturday before election day. He referred to Ron DeSantis, Florida’s popular Republican governor, as “Ron De-Sanctimonious”. The nickname wasn’t clever, just clunky.

At least “Lyin’ Ted” and “Crooked Hillary” had a certain mellifluous quality.

Then, two days after the election – and DeSantis’s resounding re-election – Trump issued a blistering statement taking credit for DeSantis’s success.

The very next day, he faltered again, taking to his Truth Social platform to weigh in on Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, proclaiming, “Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me.” Trump was being not only predictably juvenile, but also intentionally racist.

Trump voters are confused. Trump is not wrong when he boasts of helping to create DeSantis and Youngkin.

They are moulded largely in his image. They’re his progenies. His base loves them, considers them their own and thinks Trump should love them, too. Trump has never been averse to criticising fellow Republicans. He used a mix of insult humour and shock comedy to take down a series of GOP governors and senators in 2015 and 2016. But attacking DeSantis and Youngkin is different to taking on Jeb Bush. It’s as though Trump suddenly started mocking Don Jr or Ivanka. If Trump will turn on his proteges, his followers are realising, he’ll turn on any of his acolytes. Even his base can’t trust him now.

The separation is happening fast. The divorce will follow.

A YouGov poll, taken after Trump first floated “De-Sanctimonious”, showed Trump already has been eclipsed by the Florida governor.

“Never Trump” Republicans have clung to the hope that their party would return to them. They still don’t accept that the party they loved didn’t just leave – it died.

These Republicans, wedded to a bloodless country club conservatism, would hardly recognise most rank-and-file members of today’s populist GOP, let alone have brunch with them.

No, “Trumpism” will outlast its maker. “There has never been anything like it, this great movement of ours, and there may never be anything like it again,” Trump said on Tuesday. He may well be right. But he cannot win a general election, meaning his movement will thrive only if someone other than Trump leads it.

Trump will not go quietly. It is plain to all by now that Trump cannot do anything with dignity. That being the case, we will watch him exit kicking and screaming. It will be satisfying for his adversaries. But break-ups are often messy – especially at the very end. (© Washington Post)