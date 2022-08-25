It’s the latest buzzword in the world of work and it is taking both the internet and workplaces by storm — the phenomenon of “quiet quitting”, which has sparked a global debate about work-life balance.

Like all good phenomena, this concept came about on the internet as a result of a viral TikTok video. Software engineer and musician Zaid Khan (24) sits on a bench in a New York subway station before the footage cuts to shots of Central Park and other streetscapes from the city that never sleeps. Khan explains exactly what’s behind quiet quitting to a soundtrack of gentle piano music.

“You’re not outright quitting your job, but you’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond. You’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle-culture mentality that work has to be your life. The reality is it’s not and your worth as a person is not defined by your labour.”

Right on cue, millions of burnt out millennials and Gen Z workers left work at 5pm after having taken all appropriate breaks during the day and later in the evening, resisted the urge to check their emails outside of working hours. Or in an ideal world, that’s how it would play out.

Not so, however, for employers, They have reacted angrily to a trend which may mean the extra labour they’ve relied upon for years may no longer be given so freely if we take this phenomenon at its word.

But quiet quitting isn’t necessarily the answer to our prayers. Workers in their twenties and thirties, of whom I am one, are trying to make their mark in an increasingly volatile world of work. The lessons we’ve implicitly picked up in our earlier careers, through education and pop culture, aren’t easy to unlearn. As many of us have come to understand, more and more is expected of us but for fewer benefits and worse pay. Meanwhile, we work second jobs or pick up side-hustles to make our way in the world.

At the start of the pandemic, we were warned of The Great Reshuffle. Back then it meant workers were leaving industries that more or less shut down because of restrictions, leaving positions unfilled in travel, hospitality and leisure industries. But that’s now translated into workers looking for jobs in traditionally better-paid sectors as a way of prioritising higher salaries to manage living costs.

So while cash is now king, software multinational Workhuman in their own survey said workers are more likely to quit because they want a better workplace culture and because they had experienced burnout.

While quiet quitting doesn’t mean actually leaving your job, I disagree with the notion that the concept is in and of itself a positive idea for workers — but obviously not for the same reasons a boss might. Instead, what we need is a discussion of what’s bothering us about the world of work and how we can make it different. It goes without saying that this includes the clear delineation of boundaries between our home and working lives.

During the pandemic, our lives were upended overnight when our home became our office, our cinema, classrooms and shopping centres. It meant that boundaries blurred and our mental health suffered a knock-on effect as we struggled to fulfil all our responsibilities living totally online, without any stimulation of life out of doors.

But there also seemed to be a massive benefit as the daily commute was eliminated. Suddenly, there was so much more time to spend how we wanted — until, that is, you considered the extra time we were spending at work now that you never really left the office.

It’s largely thanks to smartphone technology which has both made us more productive but also meant more time spent working, whether checking emails or reading work-related materials in our time off.

Where does it all end? Surely there must come a time when we’ve reached our limit as human beings who need a certain amount of hours to sleep, eat, exercise or dedicate to our personal relationships, to allow for optimal health in a holistic sense.

There’s no choice but to claw back some of those hours which have increasingly been taken up by our manager’s expectations in order to protect our mental health. But doing this quietly does workers a disservice when they would be better off having an open and honest conversation with managers about what can realistically be achieved in their working hours.

Collectively, pushing back against how work has infiltrated our personal time would benefit more workers, especially female staff members who bear the brunt of the caring responsibilities in the home.

It’s about time employers realise employees are sentient beings who work to live instead of framing us as a group who live to work.

So if you’re redrawing the boundaries, don’t be quiet about it — we need the conversation.