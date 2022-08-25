| 15°C Dublin

Forget ‘quiet quitting’, we need an open discussion on increasing work demands

Eimear McGovern

Open and honest conversation about work/life balance is all that’s needed

The work-life balance: Expect some distractions when working from home. Picture posed Expand

It’s the latest buzzword in the world of work and it is taking both the internet and workplaces by storm — the phenomenon of “quiet quitting”, which has sparked a global debate about work-life balance.

Like all good phenomena, this concept came about on the internet as a result of a viral TikTok video. Software engineer and musician Zaid Khan (24) sits on a bench in a New York subway station before the footage cuts to shots of Central Park and other streetscapes from the city that never sleeps. Khan explains exactly what’s behind quiet quitting to a soundtrack of gentle piano music.

