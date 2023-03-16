| 10.8°C Dublin

Forget flowers and breakfast in bed – the only ‘thank you’ mothers need is to be taken seriously

Ellen Coyne

'Irish mothers work hard, but the supports around us are hardly working'

I remember the first time I felt the might of a mother’s worry crush my heart. A 20-week scan interrupted by a dreaded silence, the detection of an anomaly. They needed a second opinion, two seemingly endless days later, in a particular ward of a maternity hospital where so many sad things happen. My nails dug into the midwife’s hand when they told me that this was okay, it was going to be fine. The relief had me speechless. I didn’t dare open my mouth because I knew the emotion swelling in the back of my throat couldn’t be contained if I le t even a little bit of it out.

Outside the hospital, on the street, I buckled and reached for a wall. So this was what mothers talked about. The oppressive weight of the worry I had felt for someone else had consumed and constricted me more than any feeling, any desire I had ever felt for myself. Because the worry you feel for your own child is not a feeling, it’s a superhuman force.

