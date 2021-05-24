Forced landing of Ryanair plane in Belarus is a clumsy and belligerent act of aggression

AS CLUMSY, belligerent and undiplomatic events go in the modern era, the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight to Minsk in Belarus whilst en route to Vilnius in Lithuania is up there with the best.

If the only objective of the Belarus security service, the KGB (it never changed the name, despite independence from Russia) was to apprehend the dissident Roman Protasevich, there were easier, more clandestine ways to go about this.

For the captain of the Ryanair flight, being advised by Belarus air traffic authorities of a ‘security incident’ and then being instructed to land at Minsk would not have seemed unusual in and of itself.

Even a Belarus MiG-29 fighter jet arriving alongside to escort the flight would not have been outside of established protocol at that point.

However, according to some reports, this instruction was accompanied by a threat of being shot down if not complied with. Also, the instruction was issued at a point where the Ryanair flight was close to the border with Lithuania.

Read More

The new instructions from Belarus air traffic control resulted in a marked deviation from the flight route. If it was a genuine emergency, diverting the flight so far off course to land in Minsk would have seemed unusual to the crew of the Ryanair flight.

If there were any doubts over the reason for the diversion, the detention of Protasevich and his girlfriend on landing at Minsk would have allayed them. This was quite simply a state-sponsored hijack and abduction in flagrant violation of international laws and protocols.

As Protasavich was placed on a list of wanted ‘terrorists’ by the controversial Alexander Lukashenko-led Belarus government, it would seem that seeking his extradition from Lithuania would have been a normal first step.

But then Belarus has not been functioning like a normal state for some time and its relations with its neighbours have been far from cosy. This is mostly to do with the fact that Lukashenko, who has been in power for over 25 years, has been in a violent face-off with his own citizens and opposition politicians in the last year or more.

Protasevich, through his role as former editor of the online channel NEXTA on the social media platform, Telegram, had become a primary facilitator of protest and dissent against the Lukashenko regime.

The Belarus security services blamed him and his platform for co-ordination of many of the demonstrations against Lukashenko that were manifested across Belarus last year.

The problem is, what happens now?

This isn’t just an internal human rights matter for Belarus. An EU airliner was forced, literally at gun point, out of an international flight route. The points of origin and destination of the flight include two Nato nations. Neither organisation can ignore this act of aggression.

It is likely however, that the lead on this issue will be taken by the EU. The rule of law will be the key factor here and this evening’s EU Council (EUCO) meeting will focus on it from that perspective.

Sanctions are the likely result, but not the ending of EU and other flights in and out of Belarus, at least not yet. The EU will want to demonstrate their displeasure and not be seen to be pushed around, but they will not want to escalate too far and deprive themselves of diplomatic wiggle room.

So, over the next few days, expect to see an implementation of formal economic sanctions of some sort, threats of repatriation of Belarus diplomats… and a big focus on the elephant in the room, the growing dominant relationship between Belarus and Russia.

Also, it should not be forgotten during all of this high politics, that the welfare and lives of Roman Protasevich and indeed his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, will hang in the balance during this stand-off.

Declan Power is an independent security and defence analyst